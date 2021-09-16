Although the Constitution gives the President authority to clarify and even expand lawful (Congressional) statutes to people like the federal workforce, contractors, etc., it does not authorize him to create new law. Period. Only Congress can legislate – per Article !, Section 1 of the Constitution. This is a pure fundamental which all law school students (and even aspiring politicians) know, and fully understand. And, speaking of Article I, Section 8 of that same article lists all the areas over which the Congress has any authority – and medical concerns are not included among them! Which means that, under the Constitution, not only aren’t medical mandates from either Congress or the White House authorized, that authority rests and stays with the “several States.” Put bluntly, neither Congress nor the President has any role here.
Equally, the move by the current occupant of the White House to force private sector employers to force their employees to submit to mandated vaccination is neither permitted nor authorized by our Constitution. Tyrants, monarchs, and dictators — — along with power-hungry tyrant/monarch/dictator “wanna-be’s” engage in this kind of behavior – but not properly elected public officials in America. Then, who DOES have a role? First, and primarily We, the People; then parents, then, local health officials. Lastly, the “several States.” But not the federal Government. It MIGHT have an advisory role – but definitely not a determinative one.
