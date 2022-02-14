Like the four seasons, the sports’ leagues have all bumped up their start times and championship games later in the calendar year. I can recall when the Super Bowl was played the second Sunday in January, rather than the second Sunday in February.
Some have argued that the NFL should move the Super Bowl to Saturday. Rather, keep the game on Sunday but since we are going deeper into February, go one more week that would shift the game to coincide with the President’s Day weekend.
Doing away with sports tradition is hardly unprecedented. To wit: Major League Baseball’s World Series was, from the genesis of the game, a daytime event in October that has since been banished to late night TV that outlasts the 11 o’clock news and has bled into November.
Moving the Super Bowl would entice the league’s suits to change the game’s starting time to later in the evening, so the game ends past midnight like MLB baseball. Quick: who won the World Series? What about 2021’s March Madness that has hemorrhaged into April?
I digress.
A later start time for the Super Bowl would mean more pregame programming, and a prolonged halftime show that could run from a half hour to a full hour.
The nation’s grandiose sporting event’s halftime shows have gone from G-rated marching bands and high twirling cheerleaders to what is now called “vocal pornographers.” Enter “Snoop Dog” despite numerous arrests for guns and drugs, and the notorious “Dr. Dre” along with Eminem (“Just Don’t Give A F–k”) and crotch-grabbing Kendrick Lamar (“B–ch, Don’t Kill My Vibe”) will take center stage for this year’s “halftime entertainment.”
The rapper’s emergence upon the NFL’s grandest stage is sponsored by Pepsi where NBC is charging six million dollars for a 30-second advertisement. Such a price tag should not be dismissed so easily especially for those entrenched in the culture war.
The headline performers “art of rapping” is as graphic as it is vulgar and racist that not only glorifies rape and violence but the murder of police officers. For a brief sample of what awaits seemingly a hundred million people is what Snoop Dog and someone named J5 Slap rap the following in the titled piece, “Police”:
“All you n—as out there,
Take your guns that you using to shoot each other
And start shooting these b—h-ass
mother-f–king police.
That’ll impress a mother-f–king n—a like me.”
In 21st century America, such degeneracy qualifies as musical entertainment worthy of the nation’s most pompous stage at the highflying Super Bowl.
The conservative and previously traditional NFL that once suspended star players Alex Karras and Paul Horning for gambling now plays Las Vegas fulltime and embraces sports books from coast to coast. Moreover, the league has boarded the hip-hop party train as this halftime show was greeted as momentous progress for black culture.
I wonder if the Rev. Martin Luther King, Jr. would agree?
The Blaze was clear and concise writing: “This is not progress. This is not a great moment in American history, NFL history, or black history. The Super Bowl halftime will be a satanic ritual, a celebration of America’s moral decay.”
It has been well documented how halftime shows have been traversing down the pornographic alley for over a generation. Lowering the bar is tradition.
All the while, two American classics “To Kill a Mockingbird,” and “Huckleberry Finn” have been banned from Washington State school’s required reading list because both novels contain racial slurs. This is nothing new. What if certain states blacked out the Super Bowl halftime show citing the same reason why such classics have been cancelled?
The Super Bowl still unites the nation which is why the left is anxious to put its label upon it.
Despite advertising their endzones with “Stop Hate” and “End Racism,” the NFL faces a class action lawsuit filed by fired Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores. Flores accuses the league of “racist hiring practices that have left the league racially segregated and managed like a plantation.”
America is engaged in a scourge far unhealthier than COVID-19 and it can be found center stage at the Super Bowl.
