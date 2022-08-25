All of us, pro-gun and anti-gun advocates, were overwhelmed with sorrow and unbearable sadness with the loss of so many innocent people at the hands of young men wielding high-powered guns. We know the statistics of gun violence here in the US. We witness, year after year, day after day, the wounding and murdering of a growing number of our fellow citizens, yet the number of casualties and murders mount incessantly. Everyone, even ardent gun owners, knows what needs to be done; unfortunately, several GOP leaders will have none of it. Thankfully, Congress recently passed a woefully inadequate gun control bill for the first time since the Brady Bill in 1993.

These same leaders and many good-faith gun owners have proposed several answers to the gun crisis. The primary ones are best classified as myths.

Tony McNevin is a member of the Democracy for America Education Task Force. He resides in Gettysburg. The opinions are his own.

