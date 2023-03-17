The Chinese spy balloon incident was a spectacle to behold. When reports started pouring in, it was comically unbelievable to the point where you might suspect that the mainstream media published a satirical article by the Babylon Bee, mistaking it as actual news. While the Chinese spy balloon was indeed real, the comedy that ensued was the Biden administration’s handling of the situation.
The Chinese spy balloon first entered U.S. airspace on January 28th and proceeded East across the Country. It was finally shot down on Feb. 4, one week later, off the coast of South Carolina. The balloon measured about 200 feet in length and was described to have a payload capacity the size of several buses weighting around 2,000 pounds. The exact capabilities and mission of the balloon is shrouded in mystery; however much of the balloon’s equipment has been recovered by U.S. officials. Thankfully, no major incident occurred (e.g. a surprise weapon dropped from the payload), as many national security experts speculated about what the balloon could have been carrying. What is extremely perplexing is why the Biden Administration allowed the Chinese to violate our airspace and our sovereignty if such weapons were suspected.
The spy balloon was China’s latest attempt at reflexive control, which is a military tactic employed against an adversary in which the perpetrator looks to derive a controlled and desired outcome, response, or “reflex” from their target in the form of a self-initiated action or non-action. Reflexive control measures are targeted at both leadership and the citizenry of an adversarial country. The methods of attack include information warfare, cyberattacks, military deception, and provocation.
The concept of Reflexive Control was invented and first implemented by the Soviet Union against the United States during the Cold War. The Soviet Union had spent decades studying the makeup of American institutions, governmental framework, and the fabric of society in order to understand and manipulate the thinking processes of the American people to our determent and to their favor.
Dr. Peter Vincent Pry, the executive director of the Congressionally Sponsored Task Force on National and Homeland Security, in a 2018 interview with Mark Levin, envisioned a scenario in which an adversary, such as China, Russia, or North Korea, could launch a balloon armed with an Electromagnetic Pulse (EMP) weapon and use it to attack our electric grid. A number of attacks at the level that could be achieved by balloons at strategic locations across the U.S. could cause major damage to transformers, substations, and transmission lines. Even if singularly localized, a multi-pronged attack could render the country helpless as we depend on electricity for every facet of our everyday lives.
Fortunately for us, in this scenario the balloon would have to be flying at an altitude of at least 100,000 feet (approximately 30.5 kilometers) to 130,000 feet (about 40 kilometers) and not the 60,000 feet (18.3 kilometers) altitude the Chinese balloon was reportedly maintaining, for any detonation to be effective as an EMP weapon. What the balloon may have provided to the Chinese, however, was a proof of concept for a possible future scenario in which one or more balloons could be weaponized at an optimum altitude while evading adverse reaction.
The primary objective of the balloon is still unknown and quite possibly will remain that way; however, another objective can be presumed within the context of reflexive control. The balloon in question, for instance, may have been launched as a “probe” that would allow the Chinese to see what they were able to get away with, how far they could get, and whether they could manipulate the U.S. leadership and citizenry into “non-action.” In this instance they were able to successfully launch and navigate a balloon from coast to coast in American airspace, hovering for certain periods of time over strategic targets of interest. The balloon also served as a tantalizing bait for the U.S. to shoot down (justifiably so), which the Chinese would label an “act of war.” They have already threatened retaliation. Repetition of this type of provocation could easily allow the perpetrator to push even further “behind the lines” with less and less perceived “threat” until a desired point of attack (by the perpetrator) is reached.
Another example of Reflexive Control comes in the form of Chinese planes buzzing past U.S. warships and planes. In one such incident on April 7, 2021, 15 Chinese planes violated Taiwanese airspace, and buzzed dangerously close to the USS John S. McCain which prompted a defense warning from the Taiwanese Defense Ministry to prepare the missile silos in anticipation for an attack by China.
In another instance on Dec. 21, 2022, a Chinese fighter jet came within 20 feet of a U.S. Air Force RC-135 Rivet Joint reconnaissance plane while on a mission in international airspace over the South China Sea. Secretary of Defense, Lloyd Austin stated that the U.S. has “seen an alarming increase in the number of unsafe aerial intercepts and confrontations at sea by PLA (China’s People’s Liberation Army) aircraft and vessels,” all of which are provocations which have been occurring for years with results similar to those intended with the balloon.
Our adversaries have been employing reflexive control measures on the U.S. for decades to test the country’s resolve, to try to shape our decision-making process and instill a sense of false security. With each encounter, they probe our defenses and our imaginations deeper and deeper creating a new status quo in our expectations with how far they will push the envelope. They will continue to do this until the optimum moment to strike. Our guard will be down as we have grown accustomed to their aggressions, dismissing each incident as a false alarm. One thing is certain, President Trump would have blown that balloon out of the sky the moment it was discovered heading for our shores.
Trevor Taylor represents Adams County to the Pennsylvania Republican State Committee, and is the chair and founder of Adams County Young Republicans. Professionally, Taylor works in the field of National Security. Trevor may be reached at trevortaylorstatecommittee@gmail.com. Follow him on Facebook.com/TeamTaylorForPA.
