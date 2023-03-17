The Chinese spy balloon incident was a spectacle to behold. When reports started pouring in, it was comically unbelievable to the point where you might suspect that the mainstream media published a satirical article by the Babylon Bee, mistaking it as actual news. While the Chinese spy balloon was indeed real, the comedy that ensued was the Biden administration’s handling of the situation.

The Chinese spy balloon first entered U.S. airspace on January 28th and proceeded East across the Country. It was finally shot down on Feb. 4, one week later, off the coast of South Carolina. The balloon measured about 200 feet in length and was described to have a payload capacity the size of several buses weighting around 2,000 pounds. The exact capabilities and mission of the balloon is shrouded in mystery; however much of the balloon’s equipment has been recovered by U.S. officials. Thankfully, no major incident occurred (e.g. a surprise weapon dropped from the payload), as many national security experts speculated about what the balloon could have been carrying. What is extremely perplexing is why the Biden Administration allowed the Chinese to violate our airspace and our sovereignty if such weapons were suspected.

Trevor Taylor represents Adams County to the Pennsylvania Republican State Committee, and is the chair and founder of Adams County Young Republicans. Professionally, Taylor works in the field of National Security. Trevor may be reached at trevortaylorstatecommittee@gmail.com. Follow him on Facebook.com/TeamTaylorForPA.

