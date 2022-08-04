“Things That Make You Go Hmmm” was a hit song by the group C+C Music Factory released over 30-years ago and adopted by The Arsenio Hall Show where certain lines in Hall’s opening monologue prompted you to think and consider.
In that spirit, breakout the cue cards…
When University of Pennsylvania transgender swimmer Lia Thomas competed against men, he was ranked #462, but when opposing women, he is ranked number one and in so doing was nominated by the Ivy League school for the NCAA’s Woman of the Year award.
On the floor of the House of Representatives, Florida Republican Rep. Brian Mast questioned Nancy Pelosi and her fellow Democrats as to when life begins. Their silence was telling. This is the same group of Democrats that believe a man can get pregnant.
Reuters reported that while Americans endure record gas prices, President Biden sold more than five million barrels of oil from our nation’s Strategic Petroleum Reserves to other countries, including nearly a million barrels to a Chinese state-owned gas company that has financial ties to Hunter Biden.
The advances in artificial intelligence where programs can write, speak, and sound human are remarkable; however, they cannot think and be as creative as a small child can.
For the first time since World War II, the government’s debt is bigger than the country’s economy.
Polls show only 40% of college students support free speech, while 60% think the government should pay for it. The film “No Safe Spaces” needs to play on every college campus as it illuminates, the First Amendment, intellectual freedom, and free speech.
WNBA player Brittney Griner pled guilty to drug possession in Russia after her interrogators kept playing the Star-Spangled Banner until she confessed. In fact, all professional athletes should stand for the National Anthem as it gives them practice for when the judge steps into the courtroom.
Church attendance rates have fallen, while suicide rates have increased perhaps this correlation needs to be studied. Provided you believe you have outgrown your childhood faith, you might just need to discover the real breadth of its teachings.
After three decades of radical leftism, you would think by now that Uncle Cosmo and his fellow Californians are tired of Democrat straitjacket rule.
The Centers for Disease Control is contending with the ongoing pandemic of Trump Derangement Syndrome among Democrats. Provided Democrats were after the truth, Hillary Clinton would be in prison.
The FBI has made arrests from all over the country regarding the January 6th protestors, but they still cannot find who leaked the Supreme Court Dobbs’ decision.
Biden travels to Saudi Arabia to beg the Saudis for the oil we can supply for ourselves.
Why in this supposed era of in your face nondiscrimination, do conservative websites face constant discrimination?
By 2035, the number of Americans over age 65 will outnumber those under the age of 18, which is a one-two punch for economic and social adversity.
Chuck Stroup tells me that all Tesla cars can self-diagnose any problems and even pre-order parts. Provided you miss three payments, the car drives itself back to the dealership.
Upon their death, leftists do not have to be buried; rather they can choose to be turned into compost proving that leftists are really nothing but another form of mulch.
If there are two groups that need a break up more than ever it is public unions and big tech.
If you do not possess a giant filled bookshelf behind you, can you even be on Zoom?
If COVID proved anything it was how most Americans and their politicians are more concerned with their safety than with preserving their freedom. Dr. Fauci, who after being infected with COVID, is recommending everyone where a mask over your eyes while pumping gas to prevent strokes.
If we are going to go full throttle on a trade war with China, tariffs will hurt us in the near term, but China over the long term. Sadly, our politicians do not play long-term, only for the next election.
President Biden says we have too many guns; actually, we have too many Biden’s, and way too many Democrats in Congress as November’s midterms can’t come soon enough.
