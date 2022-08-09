Minus the letter “y” in the word county becomes the word count, which began a question in my mind, “What counts in Adams County?”
The things that count are what make us unique and a place to be desired. With a combination of county features that count, we create a desirability index, if you would. It probably involves economics, community life, natural resources and their condition, and the quality of life in general. There are likely more factors, but antidotally we blend them together and then decide if we are content and satisfied to live in Adams County.
The majority of our county’s population is seniors. This is likely due to people continuing to stay in Adams County following their retirement plus seniors moving here from out of state to avoid income tax on their retirement income. Another reality is that most of our population not of retirement age are members of a limited workforce. I say that because there are more job openings than individuals available to fill those openings.
This situation is a dilemma for businesses and a loss to the community. If residents are not taking jobs what will their contribution be to Adams County; will they then become consumers of social services, or will they eventually be attracted to employment opportunities that become financially attractive? Fortunately, Adams County has a group of employers that support our residents and retain them as employees through not only competitive wage, but also through competitive benefits and health coverage.
Not surprisingly, comprehensive employer-provided health insurance is one of the most sought-after benefits. Adams County government continually reviews its program to provide a quality health insurance plan that will help retain and attract employees. We realize that a good plan plays a critical role in a worker’s financial security. It ensures that employees are protected against high medical costs if sick or injured, or if they need costly prescription medication.
Research shows that with medical coverage, staff stays healthier, stays productive, and has greater satisfaction with their job. This scenario can benefit the entire community by having healthier workers to strengthen businesses that contribute to Adams County’s economic well-being.
I encourage businesses to invest in group health insurance plans that are far less expensive than individual plans employees would have to purchase. At a time when the labor market is tighter than ever, employees and employee candidates are keener on employers offering comprehensive benefits that include group health coverage. Thus, employer-provided health coverage continues to be one of the best tools available for recruitment and retention. Having an economically strong community through healthy businesses and healthy employees helps us maintain the traditions and culture that count for a better Adams County.
Jim Martin is an Adams County commissioner.
