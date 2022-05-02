Despite the plague of COVID and despite the current brutalities the Ukrainians are suffering, one of our most recent boogeymen remains with us – here in the good ole’ U.S.of A.
Apparently, this abomination is being taught in our schools. Yes, even here in south central PA.
It’s some outrageous lesson called CRT or Critical Race Theory!
Wait! What is CRT, really? How can it be taught in kindergarten through 12th grade public schools?
The Brookings Institute indicates, that, “Simply put, Critical Race Theory states that U.S. social institutions (e.g., the criminal justice system, education system, labor market, housing market, and healthcare system) are laced with racism embedded in laws, regulations, rules, and procedures that lead to differential outcomes by race.”
OK, so, that seems to indicate that this is a theory that folks – who are studying to be lawyers – apply to our laws that are currently outdated and desperately need updated.
In other words, CRT is intended to help, ”Remove laws from our books that are obsolete.” –S. Nevada, 4-24-22.
For example, “It’s like having a speed limit posted at 10 miles per hour, because any speed over that scares horses.” –S. Nevada.
I know, that example seems absurd, yet many regulations still on our books are subtly discriminatory, particularly toward individuals of color.
Just because we still have discriminatory laws lingering around, does not necessarily mean that we discriminate – at least not intentionally.
“Sociologists and other scholars have long noted that racism can exist without racists.” – Brookings Institute.
We can go blithely about our business, attempting to be good citizens, totally unaware of these obscure obsolete relics that clutter our law books.
We mean no ill and frequently are not even aware of the restrictions these archaic laws impose.
I recall, as a kid, the many signs at public water fountains and restrooms that prohibited the use of those facilities. Those sizable, boldly posted signs decreed “Whites Only!” Even a decade after that restriction was “abandoned,” many of the signs were still in place. And, even though there was no longer a rule requiring Negroes be seated in the movie theater’s balcony, Blacks still followed the signs that pointed them upstairs. They did not appear to feel welcome in the main auditorium. I cannot blame them? Certainly, I would not have ignored those “old” signs. Only when the signs were finally removed would I have felt remotely safe crossing those signs dictums!
Looking at today’s world, “...many Americans are not able to separate their individual identity as an American from the social institutions that govern us—these people perceive themselves as the system. Consequently, they interpret calling social institutions racist as calling them racist personally. It speaks to how normative racial ideology is to American identity that some people just cannot separate the two. There are also people who may recognize America’s racist past but have bought into the false narrative that the U.S. is now an equitable democracy. They are simply unwilling to remove the blind spot obscuring the fact that America is still not great for everyone.” –Brookings Institute, November, 2021.
How then, is Critical Race Theory taught in our public schools?
I do not understand!.
The May 18, 2021 issue of Education Week, endeavors to answer the issue in question:
“Is ‘critical race theory’ a way of understanding how American racism has shaped public policy, or a divisive discourse that pits people of color against white people? Liberals and conservatives are in sharp disagreement.
“This topic has exploded in the public arena this (2018) spring.”
“—especially in K-12, where numerous state legislatures are debating bills seeking to ban its use in the classroom.”
Some concerned parents fear that Critical Race Theory is being taught to public school children. Given that CRT is actually an approach geared toward correcting outdated edicts, it seems unlikely that K-12 students are actually studying, evaluating and suggesting how to correct our law books.
Even so, “A recent poll by the advocacy group Parents Defending Education claimed some schools were teaching that ‘white people are inherently privileged, while Black and other people of color are inherently oppressed and victimized’; that ‘achieving racial justice and equality between racial groups requires discriminating against people based on their whiteness’; and that “the United States was founded on racism.”
“Thus much of the (still) current debate appears to spring not from the academic texts, but from fear among critics that students—especially white students—will be exposed to supposedly damaging or self-demoralizing ideas.” –Education Week, May 2018.
Even though the CRT hubbub became a hot topic in pre-pandemic –2018– the topic has maintained its heat.
Gov. Ron DeSantis, R-FL, released this statement: “The Florida Department of Education announced Friday –April 15– the state has rejected more than 50 math textbooks from next school year’s curriculum, citing references to critical race theory among reasons for the rejections.
“Reasons for rejecting textbooks included references to critical race theory, ‘inclusions of Common Core, and the unsolicited addition of Social Emotional Learning (SEL) in mathematics,’” the release states. –CNN, April 19.
Really? I thought math classes were focused on teaching the use of numbers, not on civics!
Granted one of the examples of race theory being taught in Florida schools used a graph that showed racial discrimination broken down by age. Now, I am not certain how that graph ended up in a math book, but likely it was based on an actual survey. The point was to add, subtract and and compare the various numbers per age groups that the graph displayed. Frankly, I would have been so focused on solving the problem, I’d likely have not noticed the topic. Of course, math is my next to worst subject. OK, typing is the only course I ever failed.
How sensitive can people – particularly adults, who are not even using these books – be?
It is sad that every mention of – or even reference to– racial differences upsets some people so much!
Gosh, if I felt that guilty, then, I’d have to ask myself, “Why?”
We need to grow strong enough to face the errors that are inherent in our history and to clearly see the current limits those past errors have wrought!
We need to stop being so defensive about our history and endeavor to work together. That is the only way we can move toward our “shining city on the hill.”
Pat Nevada, whose opinions are her own, lives near Gettysburg.
(0) comments
