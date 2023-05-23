Public transportation in the city of New York – surface and especially subterranean – has never had a sterling reputation. The recent coverage surrounding the death of homeless and mentally ailing Jordan Neely, who was threatening riders saying, “he had little to live for” on a Manhattan subway train underscored this longtime sordid rep.

Too often when a vagrant like Neely, who was known to the NYPD and is typical of the mentally ill who inhabit the bowels of the city’s subway system, makes his presence known riders either flee or ignore him hoping he leaves.

Greg Maresca is a columnist who resides in Elysburg, Northumberland County.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.