The term MAGA has become the subject of attack and derision by the Democrats. MAGA stands for Make America Great Again. Do they not want the nation to be great? Is there something about America which creates such scorn?

Perhaps the answer lies in what they do promote —diversity, inclusion and equity. The Democrats and the Biden Administration call it DEI. But transpose two of the letters and it more credibly describes their real objectives — DIE. The things being offered as our national route to the future are the very opposite of what has made America great for nearly 250 years.

Congressman Bob Walker is a member of the Susquehanna Valley Center Board of Directors and previously served in the US Congress from 1977 to 1997.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.