Yes, Madness in America continues unabated. By now, we should all recognize that signing up for something sold as “free” rarely is. The great economist Milton Friedman coined the famous saying, “There’s no free lunch.” And he was right; there’s always a price tag. And, in the case of what we still call “social media,” that price tag is the relinquishing of what we think is our right to free speech. Except, to Twitter, Facebook, et al, it isn’t. When we “join,” we believe we’re giving permission for them to protect us from obscenity, profanity, etc. Truth is, we’re giving them permission to do so much more – and according to their unspoken and unexplained rules. As more and more subscribers are discovering, we essentially give them permission to muzzle us whenever we supposedly violate their unwritten and arbitrary “community standards.”
This has nothing whatsoever to do with our First Amendment right of free speech. Instead, it falls under Article I, Section 10, Clause 1, which prohibits a State from passing any law that “impairs the obligation of contracts.” The Framers recognized that (legal) contracts between private parties being enforceable in a court of law, “no State shall…pass any Law…impairing the Obligation of Contracts.” In plain terms, and consistent with the principle of subsidiarity which guided the Framers’ philosophy relative to authority, power and responsibility, what two parties agree to (legally) is binding on the government.
