Jeff Cook
It is now a coat of many colors.
Anyone who coaches an athletic squad will tell you the importance of developing a team “culture,” an assemblage of expectations and traditions that give the group a unique identity as they aspire together toward excellence.
I started coaching the Gettysburg College women’s rugby team in 2008. Early on, I told them, “You’re smarter than guys, but you already knew that.” I meant it, too. Women are better team players than men and more receptive to instruction. This is my opinion, having coached both, but I digress.
I wanted to start what I hoped would become a tradition. We would name a “Player of the Match” after each contest. I pondered how to symbolize this accomplishment.
During my playing days for Old Gaelic RFC, I recalled that the Happy Valley team had a tradition where a jacket would be bestowed upon the “Man of the Match.” Their “jacket” was a loud and gaudy piece of apparel that seemed strangely appropriate for a rugby team. After all, it was an esteemed honor rather than a fashion statement. The players wore it with pride.
I decided to donate my Gettysburg College letter jacket to the cause. I earned it in 1971 and seldom wore it anymore, usually to do yard work. The torso is navy blue with an orange “G” near the left lapel. The sleeves are white and rubbery.
I awarded it the next game. The recipient automatically qualified to be a member of the “Jacket Society” who would select each game’s best player. The society grew by one each game as the players eschewed having a peer win more than once. The women began adorning the jacket by sewing on their initial or leaving behind a little memory of themselves. Soon, it was covered with swatches of material sewn into place.
In 2018, I began coaching the men’s team. As I’ve told friends, “It’s a step down but I have to feed my family.” Actually, it was a lateral move (pun intended). Thanks to a dedicated nucleus, the men’s team has prospered and will be hosting the Mid-Atlantic Rugby Conference 7’s championships on April 15, across from the Adams County Historical Society. The men have a jacket, too. It is green, spectacularly garish and predictably unadorned. I’m pretty sure most of the current players don’t know how to sew.
I had wondered about the jacket but figured it got lost in the shuffle and was gone forever. The transition between seasons is always difficult. I imagined I would never see it again. Then, one day at practice, there it was.
Jordan Cerone had just been awarded the jacket and had brought it to the practice field, which both teams were sharing. It was like seeing an old friend.
I told her the truncated history of the award and marveled at the collage of names and slogans. Very little of the original fabric was visible. There were even more insignia bulging from one of the pockets.
“No more room for them,” Jordan explained.
Some who sew are better at their craft than others.
I couldn’t help but smile. A team culture is a great thing, but you still need quality players to succeed.
Bonjour, mon ami.
Jim Hale
The light was spectacular as I drove to the Mount Joy Township Board of Supervisors meeting Thursday.
It was about 6:30 p.m., the “golden hour” near sunset so prized by photographers.
At noon, the light crashes down from high above. But near dusk, it flows more quietly from the horizon, seemingly almost parallel to the ground, making itself comfortable here among us.
As I drove down Baltimore Pike just south of Gettysburg, it was as if a titanic spotlight shone on the trees on Culp’s Hill, its warm hue intensifying their springtime colors against a darkening sky with rain on its mind.
The meeting was long. It was way past dark when I got home.
By some trick of clouds, there was a long, nearly straight crack in the sky, full of moonlight.
Vanessa Pellechio Sanders
On Wednesday morning, I left the house for an Adams County commissioners’ meeting. I gave myself extra travel time for school zones and school buses, etc.
However, I did not give myself enough time to find an animal stuck in the undercarriage of my Subaru Crosstrek.
When unlocking my car, I heard unsettling thuds coming from the front end of my vehicle. I looked down and saw moving gray fur near my grill under the hood of my car.
I didn’t know what to do, so I tried making noises to get it to come out of the car. It sounded like it was still inside, so I made multiple calls.
I was worried about hurting the animal if I started my car and potentially damaging my vehicle in the process.
Thankfully, my brother-in-law Travis came over and saved the day. He couldn’t find anything when opening the hood.
I think it might have been a squirrel, but it could not be reached for comment for this reporter’s notebook.
John Spangler
Holy Week brings a strong personal quest to deepen my sense of Christian pathos in the midst of a world paying less attention to spiritual dynamics of any kind. To augment the experience I have in Maundy Thursday and Good Friday worship encounters, I listen to Bach’s Passions, both St. Matthew and St. John. There I find an emotionally charged interpretation of human failure in its struggle with sin and evil, leaving me with just enough faith and hope for redemption.
Here on what is known as Holy Saturday, the ultimate in between time, after crucifixion and not yet resurrection, condemnation and not yet salvation, I found the world crossing over into the spirit of holy week. Reading Tony Horwitz’ book retracing Frederick Olmsted’s pre civil war travels in the south, (Spying on the South, 2019). This week I was reading his Nashville descriptions, resonating tragically with the timing of current events.
Horwitz, who used to hang out in Gettysburg (Confederates in the Attic, 1998) traveled Olmsted’s route by boat and public transport, encountering the mixture of issues, failure to acknowledge slavery, and those mightily helping current citizens face the difficult histories. How often does a set of current events overlap with your personal random historical reading? After Nashville, Olmsted branded slavery “shamefully cruel” and wrote “it is our duty, as it is every man’s in the world, to oppose Slavery, to weaken it, to destroy it.” Horowitz noted that even when slavery ended, the cruelty did not.
A place is never perfectly good or nefariously evil, but Horwitz helps us know that you can tell when there is a struggle going on and when good character and integrity are still in the fight. I was reading Horwitz because a Gettysburg Times reader responded to my previous mention of Olmsted, and my wife had been extolling the book ever since she read it. The next thing you know, you discover the “past is never dead. It’s not even past” (William Faulkner)
