The monthly Bureau of Labor Statistics report represents different things to different people. To optimistic market analysts, April’s statistics reflected an economy that added 253,000 jobs, especially gratifying since that total far exceeds Wall Street’s predicted 190,000. The unemployment rate dropped to 3.4 percent, the lowest it’s been in more than four decades. More good news, in 2023’s first quarter, median weekly earnings for full-time and salaried workers were 6.1 percent higher compared to the same period a year ago, and outpaced the 5.8 percent increase in consumer prices for those three months.

To pessimists, the crucial Labor Force Participation rate remained mostly unchanged at a dismal 62.6 percent. A better way to express the LFP rate would be to label it “the Out-of-the-Labor Force rate.” That number is 37.4 percent. A staggering 27.2 million are employed on a part-time basis, but some would prefer a full-time job. Part-time is categorized as 35 monthly hours or less, jobs that most likely do not offer benefits like paid vacation or health insurance. Several factors go into why employees opt for part-time over full-time, including childcare conflicts, medical issues or Social Security earnings limits.

Joe Guzzardi is a Project for Immigration Reform analyst who has written about immigration for more than 30 years. Contact him at guzzjoe@yahoo.com.

