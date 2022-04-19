During a speech in Warsaw, President Joe Biden declared, “for God’s sake, this man cannot remain in power,” referring to Putin. “A dictator, bent on rebuilding an empire, will never erase the people’s love for liberty.” Later, Biden said, “I want to make it clear: I wasn’t then, nor am I now articulating a policy change. I was expressing moral outrage that I feel, and I make no apologies for it,” arguing that Putin’s own escalating attacks on Ukrainian civilians were to blame for deteriorating diplomatic conditions. “This is just stating a simple fact that this kind of behavior is totally unacceptable.”
“Is there a Brutus in Russia? Is there a more successful Colonel Stauffenberg (who led a plot to assonated Hitler) in the Russian military?” Senator Lindsey Graham mused recently. “The only way this ends is for somebody in Russia to take this guy out.”
In some circles, it might be considered unwise for a leading political figure to urge the murder of a foreign leader. Graham’s comments caused a backlash on line and were criticized by some of his fellow senators. Graham, however, was only expressing publicly what some of his colleagues may agree with privately.
Whether or not they want to pursue regime change in Russia, the United States, during both Republican and Democratic administrations, has more than once actively, although secretly, carried out efforts to unseat both dictatorial and elected leaders in different parts of the world with mixed success.
According to an essay by Stephen Kinzer in Politico Magazine, Dwight Eisenhower may have been the first president to order assassinations. During the 1950s, Eisenhower and nearly every other policymaker in Washington considered the “Red Chinese” to be fanatics bent on world conquest. When Premier Zhou Enlai announced in 1955 that he would travel to Indonesia for a conference, the CIA saw a chance to kill him. Zhou chartered an Air India jet for his flight to Indonesia; it exploded in midair, killing 16 passengers; Zhou was not on board. After Zhou landed safely on another flight, CIA Director Allen Dulles decided to try again. He directed the chief of the CIA’s chemical division to prepare poison that would kill Zhou 48 hours after it was dropped into his rice bowl, presumably after he was back in China, giving the Americans plausible deniability. The plot was aborted at the last moment because the deputy CIA director feared that CIA involvement would become known.
Evidence ties Eisenhower more directly to other plots. During the summer of 1960, he was preoccupied by political murders. His main target was the leader who would bedevil American leaders for generations and still does today, even though he’s dead: Fidel Castro. On May 13, 1960, after receiving a briefing from the CIA, he ordered Castro “sawed off.” For more than three years, CIA planners considered plots ranging from a sniper shot to poison pills, poison pens, and deadly bacterial powders.
Eisenhower ordered another assassination: Patrice Lumumba, a defiant nationalist who was elected prime minister of the Congo in May 1960. Eisenhower feared Lumumba’s challenge to Western power in a huge African country that controls vast mineral riches. In November, Lumumba escaped from the home where he was being held under Congolese and United Nations guard. A CIA operative set out to find and capture him, partnering with intelligence officers from Belgium, the former colonial power, which had become wealthy by exploiting the Congo’s mineral wealth. They had Lumumba tracked, seized, and delivered to his local enemies. A Congolese squad executed him under watchful Belgian eyes. No American was present.
The CIA’s record in carrying out regime change short of murder is hardly better. The CIA-directed overthrow of Prime Minister Mohammad Mossadegh in 1953 pushed Iran into political turmoil from which it still has not escaped. A year later, a CIA coup against President Jacobo Arbenz of Guatemala aborted a ten-year democratic experiment and set that country on a path toward civil war and genocide.
In September 1970, President Richard Nixon ordered the CIA to foment a military coup in Chile to prevent the new popularly-elected president, Salvador Allende, from being inaugurated. Chile had become the first nation in the world to freely elect a Socialist candidate. Allende died during the coup, the first major step in undermining Chilean democracy and leading to a military dictatorship.
In 1963, South Vietnam President Ngô Đình Diệm was deposed by a group of Army of the Republic of Vietnam officers who disagreed with his handling of both the Buddhist crisis and the Viet Cong threat to the regime. The Kennedy administration had been aware of the planned coup, but the State Department stated that it was U.S. policy not to interfere. The CIA’s liaison between the U.S. Embassy and the coup planners told them the U.S. would not intervene, and provided funds to the coup’s leaders. The successful coup took place in November.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.