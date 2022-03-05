Josh Martin
Raise your hand if you’ve tumbled down a YouTube rabbit hole.
Okay, so that makes all of us, good.
I don’t recall when these ventures began but I know there has never been any rhyme or reason to the paths I’ve chosen when it comes to checking out videos on YouTube. I do confess that when I get locked onto a subject, it’s consuming. It might only be an hour, or maybe a night or two, but I’m all in. Even if I have basically no idea what I’m watching.
For example, in recent weeks I’ve viewed numerous videos on mountain climbing. (That mini obsession quickly graduated to Netflix documentaries). I devoured videos about climbing Mount Everest, K2, Mt. Lhotse and others, and watched in wonder as Alex Honnold explained how – and why – he became the first human to free solo El Capitan.
My mountain climbing experience includes hiking up to the top of Pole Steeple once a year, so I don’t know where that originated.
Consumed for a few days, my curiosity then shifted to a guy who has hundreds of guitars, and he explains the finer points of each as he plays various riffs and songs. Mind you, I’ve never played the guitar and considering that I have zero musical ability in my mind or body, likely never will. But it was fascinating.
Currently, I’m all in on the accounts of bear attack survivors.
In the past, it has varied from chess grandmasters to tales from combat soldiers to expert masonry work to Graeme Parker, a Scotsman who is internet famous as a cattle hoof trimmer. Much like the guitar scenario, I haven’t played chess in years, have never served in the military or laid brick, and have absolutely no desire to trim a wonky cow hoof.
Yet, I’ll spend minutes or even hours watching videos about people who do those things. Why?
No clue.
But I do know this: The next time I freefall down that rabbit hole, I’m leaving a trail of breadcrumbs to be sure I can make it back out. Wouldn’t want to be stuck watching videos of skyscrapers being built or giant squid in the deep seas forever, you know?
Jeff Cook
I’ve never before seen an alligator so up close and personal. I’d like to tell you I stared it down but that would be untrue.
Nancy and I spent the past week in southwestern Florida to help her brother and his wife celebrate his 70th birthday. I told Keith “It’s a milestone, not a millstone.”
We have been in Florida many times before but have never visited the Everglades. Thanks to Debbie’s excellent planning, I checked that box two days ago.
The name comes from the Seminole language and means “river of grasses.” The Everglades is the second largest national park and comprises 1.5 million acres — that’s a lot of swamp!
We started our adventure at Captain Jack’s Airboat Tours in Everglades City. The four of us joined a random couple on the high-speed craft. We explored the myriad mangroves that thrive in the brackish waters. The serpentine tributaries seem indecipherable but our captain clearly knew his way around. We wore headphones. I could hear the skipper but his heavy drawl made him difficult to understand. Nonetheless, he delivered the goods. We saw two gators, who prefer fresh water, and got close enough to look into their eyes but not close enough to end up as a morning snack. To Nancy’s delight, we didn’t see a single snake.
Our next stop was only a few miles away. At Wooten’s, we enjoyed a second airboat excursion and got within a few feet of an even larger alligator than the ones we had seen earlier.
The next leg of our journey was aboard a swamp buggy where we traversed wetlands
and a cypress stand, a forest that is home to many forms of fauna, including bears, deer and panthers. We didn’t see any of those but when we emerged from the woods we saw a manatee in a nearby body of water.
Lastly, we visited the animal exhibit featuring an assortment of native species in captivity. There were gators by the hundreds. Nancy bravely held one that was about three feet long — a toddler. Fortunately, it’s mouth was banded shut
to avoid a disaster. There were also American crocodiles. There are only 1,000 left in Florida so they are a protected species (I thought they were only found in Africa — it’s always good to learn something new).
We had lunch in Everglades City and arrived at our hotel, fingers and toes intact. I did acquire a souvenir — a blood-sucking leech that hitched a ride on my leg — I guess I left a DNA sample in the Sunshine State.
Florida is a great place to visit but Gettysburg is home.
Harry Hartman
I for one understand the need to find ways to increase revenue for a business; I for one throw several ideas at the wall each and every day. I also know taking certain actions can have negative results.
I firmly believe it is a bad idea for many reasons to allow public consumption of alcohol in the Borough of Gettysburg. The borough council is considering rescinding an ordinance that prohibits consuming alcohol on public property within the borough. I would hope the intelligent members on the council would go back 41 years and find out why the ordinance was originally put into place.
I stand on the side of Gettysburg Borough Police Chief Glenny in believing this plan has a lot of negatives attached to it. The first issue I see is this is going to be an enforcement nightmare on the local police department. This council is already attacking Chief Glenny regarding his overtime payroll numbers after not approving additional officers for him in the 2022 budget, and now they are looking to make his job and the jobs of his officers much harder. There are numerous statistics out there that show an increase in underage drinking, public drunkenness and driving under the influence of alcohol arrests when a city or town allows open containers.
No one should be surprised that Gettysburg Borough Manager Charles Gable weighs in regarding another community, Carlisle, Pa., having success with an open container law. One item all should remember when comparing the Borough of Carlisle to the Borough of Gettysburg, the police department in Carlisle is nearly three times the size of Gettysburg’s 12-person police department. If borough council and Gable want to help downtown businesses and bring more people to the borough and compare Gettysburg and Carlisle, perhaps they should look at the way Carlisle handles metered parking. The Borough of Carlisle only enforces metered parking from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday to Friday. One other item of note, Carlisle’s parking meter rates are much less expensive than those in Gettysburg.
Let’s say a person gets a drink at a downtown restaurant, finishes it quickly, goes to another downtown drinking establishment, gets a drink to go and finishes that drink and then walks into the street and gets hit by a car on the Square — who is responsible for overserving him, drinking establishment one or drinking establishment two? From what I have heard, people who consume alcohol tend to do stupid things and all of these stupid actions will likely be illegal and will need to be handled by an already under-manned police department in our borough. I think the idea being discussed is fine but among littering issues, public drunkenness arrests, the potential for drunk driving and drunk walking incidents, there are other ways our “business-friendly” borough council and its dictatorial manager can help downtown businesses.
Michael Cooper-White
There are things in life you don’t think about until you need to. I’d never been curious about the most frequently used letters in the English language. Then the “s” key on my computer began its demise. First, the painted “s” on the key disappeared. Then it began to act wonky as I struck it. A trip to the IT wizard at my former place of employment yielded a temporary fix, very temporary despite his heroic efforts. A subsequent consultation at a local computer mechanic’s shop resulted in his prying off the key and advising an external keyboard, and that I just live with the naked clunker key when out of the office.
There’s no one to blame but myself, of course. My wife says I type with the fury of a guy beating dust out of an old mattress. Like many of my generation, I can’t help it because I grew up with pre-electric manual typewriters, whose keys would not deliver the desired results if treated gingerly. I try to tap lightly, but as St. Paul said, “the good I would I do not, and that which I would not do, I in fact commit flagrantly.”
Losing my “s” key was sort of like when I broke my right thumb. You don’t realize how much you use it until you lose it. “But just why is it so bothersome?” was my question. I discovered “s” is the 8th most frequent letter to appear in words in the Oxford English Dictionary, the arbiter of all disputes about the vernacular. But that doesn’t account for the gazillion times we tack it on at the end of a word to make it plural or possessive or both with the aid of an apostrophe. And it’s the most frequently used letter at the beginning of words.
Do you know who really had to reckon with the frequency of letter usage? Samuel Morse when he invented the dot-and-dash taps for Morse code. Those letters would be assigned the simplest sequence so as to be tapped out quickly on the transmitter. It’s probably no surprise “e” ranks number one, followed by “t.” Then the slippery “s” falls in third place along with a, i, n, and o. I doubt Morse counted every word in the OED himself. It was probably assigned punishment for delinquent grade school kids like me who, in our era, had to write a sentence like, “I promise I won’t be bad in class anymore” 3,000 times. The teacher always caught on when we tied three pencils together with a rubber band.
At any rate, here we are. I’m a week into using a Bluetooth-connected separate keyboard just different enough to seriously slow me down, though not to the degree of the typing class marking period that earned me a straight-up “D.” There’s some justice in that the wimpy fourth letter of the alphabet doesn’t even make the top ten but comes in at lowly 12th place.
You’d think with all this my Notebook entries would get shorter, and this is one of the longest ever submitted. I ju_t had to get thi_ all off my che_t, folk_!
Jim Hale
Every once in a while, I notice what seems to be an automotive trend.
A few years ago, it was the near-total replacement of vans by SUVs.
Now, it seems that most of the newer SUVs I see are white, along with what seems an increased share of other types of vehicles.
No disrespect, but I wouldn’t choose that color. It’s too plain for me, especially now that it’s so prevalent. I’d never be able to find my vehicle in a parking lot.
I’ve never owned a white vehicle, but I can guess what one advantage might be.
Many moons ago I had a black Dodge Daytona (stick-shift like all but one of my cars over the years). I quickly learned that black paint absorbs every photon of sunshine and turns it into heat. I needed the air conditioner whenever the mercury topped 50. A bit morbidly, I started calling the Daytona my “rolling crematorium.”
Another trend is far from new. There are so many pickup trucks on the road, and they are so much bigger and fancier than the humble trucks of old. The latter were pretty much bare-bones farm machines. People would have laughed at the idea of a pickup with air conditioning, heated leather seats, wireless phone chargers, etc.
I’m one of the few who still prefer cars, and smaller ones at that.
Once upon a time, when there was far less traffic in general and way fewer big vehicles, seeing the road ahead was no problem for car drivers. That’s not true now. If there’s much traffic at all, my view is pretty much limited to the giant rear bumper of the vehicle ahead of me.
Maybe the rise of bigger vehicles is the result of something like an arms race. The higher up you sit, the more you can see, so vehicles get taller and taller. Pretty soon, everybody will be driving a monster truck and will need a ladder to get in or out.
Darryl Wheeler
Last Saturday I took photos at Central Dauphin East High School of District III AA Wrestling. I arrived about 4 p.m. for the consolation rounds and the finals. There weren’t any wrestlers from Adams County in the finals. It has been many years since that has happened. However, I watched the 113-pound match closely since the wrestler, Deven Jackson, from West Perry, was a double amputee. I have never seen a double amputee wrestle in person. I have seen them throughout the United States on the internet. It was definitely something to see. He had both his legs amputated at the age of eight because of an infection, but it did not stop him from doing the things he loved to do. He will be wrestling today in regionals and if he does well, he will be wrestling at the state tournament at the Giant Center in Hershey. It really made me think when I watched the match. He did not let his handicap get him down. It just made him stronger. I think a lot of people should also use this philosophy when they say they can’t do something, just think of Deven.
It has been quite a mild winter so far, and the daffodils in my garden are beginning to come through the ground. Buds are appearing on some trees, and some of the flowers are already in bloom. I have not put away the snow shovels just yet, but I hope I will soon, since the first day of spring is March 20. I am sure we can get snow after that because I have had Easter egg hunts cancelled because of snow.
Gettysburg will soon be hustling and bustling with tourists who just want to get away and spend some time with the family on the weekends. A favorite of many tourists and locals is Mr. G.’s ice cream shop along Baltimore Street. The shop has new owners but the ice cream will be just as delicious as ever.
On Monday night, I was assigned to take photos at Bermudian Springs High School for the musical “Mamma Mia” that they are performing this weekend. I was actually excited to go to this assignment since I enjoy listening to ABBA. As soon as the music began to play, I knew I was in for an interesting evening. As the musical progressed, I knew most of the songs and was humming them as I sat in my seat. The students began practicing in December and I know they are ready for the opening night. That was last night. They also have a show at 7 p.m. tonight and 2 p.m. on Sunday. The students in the musical are very energetic and they have spent a lot of time fitting into their character. Since this is the first musical I have reviewed, I’m not sure if I should give it two thumbs up or five stars, but if you are an ABBA fan, it will definitely bring you back to the 70s. Even on Tuesday, I was still humming the songs as I was looking at the photos I took on Monday.
