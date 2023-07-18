Americans’ confidence in the Supreme Court has dropped sharply over the past year, falling to a new low in Gallup’s nearly 50-year trend. Only 25 percent of U.S. adults have “a great deal” or “quite a lot” of confidence in the Supreme Court, down from 36 percent a year ago, five percentage points lower than the previous low in 2014. It was 50 percent as recently as 2002. Many institutions suffered a decline in confidence this year, but the 11-point drop in confidence in the Supreme Court is roughly double what it is for most institutions that experienced a decline.
Several recent decisions by the Court, on abortion, affirmative action, free speech and gay rights, environmental protection, do not reflect the opinions of most Americans.
How should the court interpret the Constitution when considering cases that come before them? There are several ways. One is Originalism, or Original Intent. That seems to be the thinking of three of the six justices.
Originalists believe the meaning of the Constitution is determined solely by the words of the Constitution at the time it was adopted. They think they should interpret the Constitution by intuiting how the Framers intended it to be interpreted, arguing that the Constitution should be read as it was originally written, rather than being reinterpreted to fit the changing needs of society.
But who were the 55 Framers? They were men whose experience shaped their vision and whose interests affected their judgement.
The Constitutional Convention opened in May 1787. During the 17 weeks it lasted, at no time were more than 11 states represented. An average of only about 30 delegates were usually in attendance; 19 delegates were absent, from two weeks to almost the entire Convention. Only about half of the delegates took part in the debates. Rhode Island’s leaders refused to participate in what they saw as a conspiracy to overthrow the established government. Patrick Henry refused to attend, declaring he “smelt a rat.” He suspected, correctly, that James Madison had in mind the creation of a powerful central government and the erosion of the authority of the state legislatures. Henry, along with many other political leaders, believed that state governments offered the primary protection for personal liberties. He was determined not to lend a hand to any proceeding that seemed to pose a threat to that protection.
Their disagreements required the Framers to make compromises if they were to draft a constitution all could support and that would win popular acceptance. There is no group meaning of this or that paragraph of the Constitution; there are, however, writings by some delegates expressing their disagreements even with the final product. For example, Gouverneur Morris, a delegate from Pennsylvania, wrote, “It is not easy to be wise for all times. Not even for the present much less the future, and those who judge the past must recollect that, when it was the present the present was the future.”
The main argument against Originalism is that the Constitution is often unclear or ambiguous. It
can become stale and irrelevant to modern life if viewed only through 18th century eyes. We in the 21st century have more than 200 years of history and legal precedent to look back on; we are modern individuals with as much difficulty thinking like 18th century people as 18th century people would have had trouble thinking like us. Morris also believed that the Constitution would be able to adapt to the changing needs of the country, writing, “The Constitution we have proposed is not a straitjacket. It is a flexible instrument that can be adapted to the changing needs of the country.”
Or as Thomas Jefferson once wrote, “The dead should not rule the living.”
Justice Marshall, Chief Justice of the Supreme Court from 1801 to 1835, summarized the challenge the Court faces: “We must never forget that it is a constitution we are expounding . . . intended to endure for ages to come, and consequently, to be adapted to the various crises of human affairs.”
George Washington said it best in a letter he wrote to his nephew several months after the Convention. “The warmest friends and the best supporters of the Constitution do not contend that it is free from imperfections…I think the people (for it is with them to judge) can, as they will have the aid of experience on their side, decide with much propriety on the alterations and amendments which shall be found necessary as ourselves; for I do not think that we are more inspired – have more wisdom – or possess more virtue than those who will come after us.”
In a recent trial in Mississippi just last month, U.S. District Judge Carlton W. Reeves remarked, “The Justices of the Supreme Court, as distinguished as they may be, are not trained historians…And we are not experts in what white, wealthy, and male property owners thought about firearms regulation in 1791. Yet we are now expected to play historian in the name of constitutional adjudication.”
Mark Berg is a community activist in Adams County and a proud liberal. The opinions are his own. His email address is MABerg175@Comcast.net.
