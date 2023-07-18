Americans’ confidence in the Supreme Court has dropped sharply over the past year, falling to a new low in Gallup’s nearly 50-year trend. Only 25 percent of U.S. adults have “a great deal” or “quite a lot” of confidence in the Supreme Court, down from 36 percent a year ago, five percentage points lower than the previous low in 2014. It was 50 percent as recently as 2002. Many institutions suffered a decline in confidence this year, but the 11-point drop in confidence in the Supreme Court is roughly double what it is for most institutions that experienced a decline.

Several recent decisions by the Court, on abortion, affirmative action, free speech and gay rights, environmental protection, do not reflect the opinions of most Americans.

Mark Berg is a community activist in Adams County and a proud liberal. The opinions are his own. His email address is MABerg175@Comcast.net.

