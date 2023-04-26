Since the 1990s under then Democrat Gov. Bob Casey, Pennsylvania taxpayer dollars have funded Crisis Pregnancy Centers (CPCs), but just last Tuesday, April 11, Planned Parenthood Pennsylvania advocates urged state lawmakers to stop funding Real Alternatives, an organization that oversees CPCs statewide. Opponents of Real Alternatives cite the use of “misleading practices” to discourage women from getting abortions as the reason they should be defunded. This is puzzling since for the last three decades, Republicans and Democrats have supported funding these CPCs in a bipartisan fashion.

Under Gov. Josh Shapiro’s proposed spending plan, CPCs would receive roughly $6 million, including a $1 million allotment from the Temporary Assistance for Needy Families line item, which aims to support low-income households across the Commonwealth. This is even less than the budget under former Democrat Gov. Tom Wolf, which allocated more than $7.2 million to Real Alternatives last year.

State Rep. Kate Klunk is a Republican representing the Hanover area.

