Since the 1990s under then Democrat Gov. Bob Casey, Pennsylvania taxpayer dollars have funded Crisis Pregnancy Centers (CPCs), but just last Tuesday, April 11, Planned Parenthood Pennsylvania advocates urged state lawmakers to stop funding Real Alternatives, an organization that oversees CPCs statewide. Opponents of Real Alternatives cite the use of “misleading practices” to discourage women from getting abortions as the reason they should be defunded. This is puzzling since for the last three decades, Republicans and Democrats have supported funding these CPCs in a bipartisan fashion.
Under Gov. Josh Shapiro’s proposed spending plan, CPCs would receive roughly $6 million, including a $1 million allotment from the Temporary Assistance for Needy Families line item, which aims to support low-income households across the Commonwealth. This is even less than the budget under former Democrat Gov. Tom Wolf, which allocated more than $7.2 million to Real Alternatives last year.
In addition to the opposition from Planned Parenthood, Rep. Melissa Schusterman (D- Chester/Montgomery) recently circulated a cosponsorship memo asking House colleagues to support her legislation to defund CPCs. In her memo, she calls CPCs “deceptive organizations” that inflict damage upon people; and therefore, should not receive public dollars.
What opponents fail to recognize is that this issue is much broader than pro-life and pro-choice arguments. Pennsylvania’s 81 CPCs provide extensive care and resources to not only pregnant women, but to their families and their child, before and after the child is born. CPCs help mothers who choose life by offering prenatal support; postpartum support; medical and
community referrals; adoption information; and essentials like baby clothing, diapers, wipes, formula and more. And, CPCs also help moms and dads with parenting skills because we all know raising children isn’t easy. It’s more than just changing diapers and making sure your children are fed. If organizations like these lose their funding, support options for expectant women, parents, and families will slowly disappear.
Not only do CPCs offer options to mothers who choose life, they also support the mental health of women who choose abortion by offering private, one-on-one counselling with a woman who has been in their shoes. No matter a woman’s decision or circumstance, CPCs create a safe environment where women can come to discuss their pregnancy-related concerns and hear options.
The Hanover-Adams area is served by Tender Care Pregnancy Center with locations in Hanover and Gettysburg. I have met with some of the staff and volunteers with Tender Care, have seen their facilities, and am familiar with the ways in which they offer community support. I can’t imagine this resource not being available to our local women and women across Pennsylvania solely because of the left’s claim that these organizations inflict harm and only support women who choose life. Tender Care is committed to helping pregnant women and couples understand their pregnancy so they can make the best decision for their family.
Despite the claim that these organizations should not receive public dollars, much of the funding and supplies they receive are also collected through cash donations and events like diaper drives.
Our CPCs are falling victim to a misinformation campaign by pro-abortion advocates, and Planned Parenthood in particular. Abortion providers are defaming CPCs, claiming they are run by religious zealots who do not provide services to families post-birth and only care about avoiding abortions. I know this simply isn’t true having seen first-hand the amazing work these organizations do in our local community.
As a staunch advocate for women’s rights, women’s healthcare, and as a pro-life Republican, I will continue to advocate for CPCs because they provide genuine, holistic, and life-driven services that help women who may otherwise be alone. This includes standing up against Rep. Schusterman’s claims that these organizations harm women, rather than support them. I will always be a voice for the unborn in the halls of the statehouse and will support those organizations that walk beside women and their families through the beautiful and sometimes challenging journey of life.
State Rep. Kate Klunk is a Republican representing the Hanover area.
