Harry Hartman
We are entering into one of my favorite weeks of the year in Gettysburg and Adams County. This week in our county could be renamed the Week of Giving.
The first big event hits on Thursday as the Adams County Community Foundation (ACCF) will hold its annual Giving Spree Event Nov. 3, 1-5 p.m. It has been a great honor in the past several years to work closely with the ACCF to host the drop-off event in the parking lot of the Gettysburg Times. It is always exciting to see the great people who work or volunteer at county nonprofit organizations come out to say thank you to the hundreds of generous county and area donors who drive up to drop off their donations to the community foundation Giving Spree event.
The goal set for this year’s Day of Giving by the foundation Executive Director Ralph Serpe is a huge one, $4 million, but Ralph has never failed to hit his goal in the past and we all expect he will exceed his goal this year. I hope to see hundreds of cars driving around my parking lot on Thursday afternoon to drop off their donations.
The other event that I love being a part of organizing and assisting with that is in-full swing this coming week is the United Way of Adams County Bag the Bounty event. The Gettysburg Times is enormously proud to continue to serve as one of the primary sponsors and the collection/distribution center for the Bag the Bounty event.
Many people in Adams County step up during the monthlong UWAC event to donate non-perishable foods that in turn are then donated to food panties and other like-minded charities throughout Adams County to help those most in need.
As we all know, all food prices have dramatically gone up in the past year and to continue to see the multitude of donations to the Bag the Bounty event even during these tough economic times shows what a special population we have in Adams County. The thousands of canned and boxed goods our community donates will mean so much to those in need. Donations can continue to be dropped off at the Gettysburg Times through the end of the day on Nov. 4 to support those in need in Adams County.
Judith Cameron Seniura
I hung up my keyboard in the late ‘90s, focusing on the career I had chosen in education. When I began my career as a journalist, I was so young we honed our craft on something called a Smith-Corona (a typewriter to you neophytes), which wasn’t even powered. And we ended every story with this symbol -30-. To this day, I don’t know why.
Now, retired with too much time on my hands and several unpublished novels in my drawer, I have decided to return to providing news coverage for a daily paper in a small town. Not quite like stepping back in time, but close.
The thing about being a local reporter is that it provides one with a sense of community. I have lived in Gettysburg for four years but feel less than connected; COVID crippling contact for so long. Now, as I venture into the meeting rooms of Carroll Valley, Fairfield borough and schools, Liberty, and Hamiltonban townships, I look forward to learning about the cares, concerns, and celebrations of those who live in this corner of our county.
This county runs on agriculture and tourism, but it is so much more than that. I plan to peek into every corner that has eluded me and meet those who make this community the most famous small town in the U.S.
The only difference is the keyboard. But searching out stories about life in this corner of the earth is the same as it has always been – an excellent opportunity to explore and connect with people who live next door. A chance to truly get to know my neighbors.
Jeff Cook
Everybody’s doing it so I might as well, too.
Community Media of South Central Pennsylvania was founded as Adams County Television in 1986, the brainchild of Gettysburg educator Raymond Gouker. Thanks to Ray’s recruitment, I became an original board member and recall the early days when we operated out of the dirt basement of a real estate office. Or the time we chatted with Congressman Goodling off camera next to a large bin of potatoes in a now-demolished building we shared with the food pantry. The congressman didn’t mind the spartan surroundings but rather seemed to embrace them.
“I grew up on a farm,” he explained.
We have come a long way since then and now broadcast from our station headquarters in New Oxford. We have been covering high school sports for 34 years and now televise athletic contests live.
We bring the action to our fellow citizens. Not just sports but also community events (think “Dancing with the Local Stars” or the recent live coverage of the debate between candidates for the 91st Pennsylvania legislative district to name two). We just provided complete footage of the Gettysburg Halloween parade in real time so that all who could not travel to the event could enjoy the festivities. I often think of the people who are no longer able to attend community activities that can now feel a part of them because of what we do.
We also shine the spotlight on community leaders and their organizations and promote transparency in government with our coverage of local municipal meetings. Live shows like “Sports Chat,” “Race Night” and “Live Trivia” add to the mix.
The station could not exist without the dedicated staff, who are compensated far below their actual value. Equipment needs to be repaired, replaced or upgraded. Basic costs are subject to inflation.
We are a charitable organization and depend primarily on grants and donations. The Giving Spree is Nov. 3, and we are thankful to be a participant. We humbly ask you to consider whatever financial assistance you are able to provide.
Please help us keep our cameras rolling. Thank you.
John Spangler
Among the unexpected projects that came my way when I served as a seminary administrator was the rehabilitation of Schmucker Hall, the adaptive reuse of the old seminary building and its conversion to the Seminary Ridge Museum and Education Center. This was a project of a lifetime, and a thrill to be a partner in the management committee with Brad Hoch and to emcee the grand opening at the 150th anniversary of the battle in 2013.
This week, museum Executive Director Peter Miele reminded me that the staff is observing the Giving Spree with a 24-hours-on-the-Ridge program, 5 p.m. on Nov. 2 to 5 p.m. Nov. 3. They enjoyed pulling it off at the last-minute last year and so they are more planned and prepared this time around, he told me.
The place certainly can be spooky in the late hours, and they are offering an escape room experience as a part of their scheduled activities. Presentations, a chance to visit the cupola at midnight and dawn, etc.
But the all-nighter concept reminded me of the times I was in the building at odd hours during the rehabilitation. The 1832 building when poorly lit, some floors and walls missing, seemed to invite the ghostly voices of the place that have been passing through its rooms and hallways over its 190 years. Those voices could have been those of soldiers treated there, or perhaps seminarians complaining about a low mark on a test (or the early evening curfew), or Samuel Schmucker repeating his argument against human slavery.
But the next to most spooky moment for me was during the exhibit construction, after rehab was complete. It came after the human model figures arrived for their roles in the surgical and medical rooms, too early to be placed in their final scene. Upon arrival, they were placed in the hallways seated along the third floor hallway wall. I entered one evening for some reason and turned into the hallway where the figures were waiting. In the poor light, experienced that moment, that instant when my reptilian brain registered people are here, not sure if they are dead or alive. Enough said that I remember that moment and made the mental note not to return after hours until both the lighting was complete and the figures were in their rightful places. No more night tours.
The spookiest moment was day one of demolition. The construction superintendent brought me into the mix of hammers and prying tools to show me a thick nest of ugly looking wiring inside a wall on the main floor hallway. He mentioned multiple sparks and wanted to run alternate power from the chapel. I said yes, almost before thinking. But what went through my mind was that nagging contemplation of what if we waited? What would the loss have been to the Adams County Historical Society collection and the building itself, on the day when that little spark became something more? That still spooks me.
So if you are curious about this marvelously preserved place of mystery and moreover, its powerful witness of the American struggle with slavery and the local support of healing and reconciliation, drop by next Thursday eve – Friday. The lights are on, the doctor is in, and the staff has a full schedule you can see at www.seminaryridge.org.
D.K. Thomas
Oxford Township authorities, despite the relatively rural nature of the municipality, won’t let many landowners keep a few chickens, despite the ever-increasing price of eggs, not to mention the high cost of nuggets. The officials claim the fowls are a nuisance, running afoul of their apparently arbitrary whims.
The fellows on the board, in their obviously animal unfriendly actions, decreed three acres is required to accommodate a coop of a couple birds.
What a paltry pronouncement on poultry by such patronizing purveyors of policies!
But, wordplay aside, what in the world were you thinking Harry, Mario and new fellow on the board? Personally, I have to believe you were not thinking, at least not clearly; somehow your thought processes were befouled by your highfalutin contemplation of shrimp and steak for dinner, rather than a poorer person’s omelet.
Quite definitely you gave not an iota of concern for the multitude of youngsters who are precluded from 4-H animal husbandry, myriad youngsters prevented from learning the lessons of life so they can grow to farm the food your grandchildren would openly enjoy without a thought to its origin.
Even your urban neighbor Hanover allows residents to keep chickens, and on lots far smaller than your prescribed three acres, lots so small they are measured in feet, barely enough yard for a few birds to peck about for bugs and grubs. Where in the world did you even come up with three acres? Did the random thought possibly pop out of you from an orifice similarly close to where an egg leaves a chicken? A person could run a moderate-sized commercial chicken company on three acres of land, and have sufficient space left over to put up political signs suggesting your ouster from office.
Recently you threatened a man for keeping chickens on a quarter-acre tract. Your meeting minutes show similar actions against other keepers of birds. A person could easily raise quite a number of layers on a tract that size.
While limiting the number of chickens and precluding roosters on a residential property is considered reasonable by most elected municipal officials and their constituents, prohibiting the feathered egg-layers is cruel and punitive. Many municipalities allow at least four chickens in a backyard coop, quite enough to keep the average family in eggs, and possibly, if the girls are good layers, with enough extra to give some to the grandparents.
Your shortsightedness, your conceit at not considering the needs of the folks who aren’t rolling in greenbacks, appalls me.
Chickens are beneficial to the people raising them, to the community and the environment. Fellas, go back to your drawing board, and learn a little something about these feathered friends.
Vanessa Pellechio Sanders
Through the many assignments I go to, I feel like I always come away learning something new.
The Adams County Council of Governments (ACCOG) has presentations at each meeting, which is a nice way to start a dialogue on community issues as well as educate its members.
This past week, the county’s information technology department presented about the services they provide.
Even though I have done a couple of articles on the county’s new website, I learned the department has come a long way since the time Phil Walter, the chief information officer, started there 10 years ago.
The ever-changing world of technology has so many complexities to it.
Something like multi-factor authentication on a personal device may seem like an easy task. Imagine implementing that countywide, which is something they are deploying.
Walter said other larger counties are focusing on remote and privileged workers. Nowadays, there are so many cybersecurity threats for a sensitive network like what the county has.
It only takes one person to mistakenly click a bad link, and the wrong user could gain access to information they should not be privy to.
There are still phishing threats via email, and I’ve even received some that appear legitimate on my phone claiming to be Amazon.
I just wanted to share a reminder after watching the presentation to always think before you click. It could be through a Facebook message, email, or a text message. It could look like it’s coming from someone you know. It’s crucial to always verify before clicking a link.
I’ve had individuals attempt to “add me” as a friend on Facebook, but it was an account pretending to be someone else I knew that I already was “friends” with. My advice is to always double check. I try to let people know as soon as I see something that is possible spam.
These attempts have gotten more sophisticated as technology continues to evolve.
