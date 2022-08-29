Since college football’s national championship was decided last January, there is no longer an off season for a sport that is a year-round enterprise for those who play, coach, recruit and pay the bills in collegiate athletic departments.

It was in July 2021 that the Southeastern Conference (SEC) added Oklahoma and Texas to their lineup by 2025. Not to sit idle and adhering to the timeless adage of “go west” the Big Ten (B1G) will welcome USC and UCLA the same year.

Greg Maresca is a freelance writer who lives in Elysburg, Northumberland County.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.