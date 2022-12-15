His store was a hardware, hobby, toy, and candy emporium. It was known locally as Havershum’s. On the door leading into his store were the words, “N. Havershum, Proprietor.”

It was an eclectic shop, and if you asked for something that he didn’t have, the next time you were in, he’d have it. The store was popular with kids and adults alike. Havershum himself attracted customers. He was a kind and generous man with an engaging manner. He had something to say to everyone who entered his store.

Dr. Mike McGough is a retired York College professor who currently works as a leadership consultant.

