His store was a hardware, hobby, toy, and candy emporium. It was known locally as Havershum’s. On the door leading into his store were the words, “N. Havershum, Proprietor.”
It was an eclectic shop, and if you asked for something that he didn’t have, the next time you were in, he’d have it. The store was popular with kids and adults alike. Havershum himself attracted customers. He was a kind and generous man with an engaging manner. He had something to say to everyone who entered his store.
Christmas was special at Havershum’s. There was always a box of ribbon candy on the counter, and whether you were there to buy, or just walking home from school, you could help yourself. On Saturday mornings between Thanksgiving and Christmas, he roasted chestnuts on a small brazier in front of the store. Like the ribbon candy, they were free for the taking.
Havershum’s was a great place for kids to get Christmas list ideas. In 1961, it also became a place where one rather curious 10-year-old could test whether there really was a Santa Claus or not. He still believed, but the evidence was mounting that one guy, even one really great and generous guy, couldn’t actually do all that. He wanted to continue to believe, but he was at the age where he wanted a bit of proof.
There was a model in the window at Havershum’s. It was a Hubley metal and plastic model of a Model T Ford. It had real rubber tires, and the steering wheel worked. Most days walking home from school he stopped to look at it.
One Saturday, while running errands for his Mother, he stopped in, had a piece of ribbon candy, and asked Mr. Havershum if he could see it. The box was heavy because several of the pieces of the model were metal. It was more than twice the price of the all-plastic models. As the 10-year-old set the model back on the counter and headed for the door, Havershum said, “Grab some chestnuts on your way out.”
When he got home, he wrote a letter to Santa Claus. He described the model, noting every feature. Instead of giving it to his parents as he typically did, he got a stamp and mailed the letter himself. He told no one about the model. If Santa Clause was real, his letter would do the trick, all by itself.
The letter worked; Christmas morning, there it was. He couldn’t have been happier. Oh, the model was nice, but moving forward, regardless of what anyone said, he knew for sure there was indeed a Santa Claus.
When Mr. Havershum passed, everyone in the neighborhood attended his service. Members of his family spoke, the mayor praised him, but it was the priest who told this gentleman’s story. The priest said that during World War II, the Havershums lived in the London Borough of Tower Hamlets. That neighborhood was heavily hit during The Blitz, an intense enemy bombing campaign against the United Kingdom during 1940 and 1941.
Havershum had shared with the priest that the Christmas of 1940 was a most difficult and trying time. He saw his neighborhood pull together to make the most of Christmas for the children. Wartime shortages meant empty shelves in many shops, and the smell of enemy ordnance filled the air.
He recalled that merchants put profit aside, freely sharing treats of candy and biscuits, and did what they could to help Father Christmas. The smell of roasting chestnut, as Havershum recalled, was a welcome relief from the harsh odors of war. The priest said, “What Havershum experienced during that Christmas stayed with him.”
After an emotional pause the priest continued, “If he saw that one of the children who came into the store showed special interest in an item, he would let the parents know, and would then offer that item at cost. And I suspect ladies and gentlemen, if was often well below cost. In his own way, our friend, Nicholas Havershum, brought Father Christmas to the United States, when he moved here with his parents after the war.”
Well, for that 10-year-old, who was then well into his 70s, his long-held belief in Santa Claus was reaffirmed. Whether he was Santa Claus, Kris Kringle, Pere Noel, Papa Noel, Sinterklaas, Babbo Natale, Father Christmas, or Saint Nicholas, he was alive and well. And more importantly, in the hearts of those who put kindness, generosity, empathy, and a genuine concern for the best interests others above self, he’ll always live on.
Today, if you need proof, you need look no further than your own desire to keep the spirit, spread the joy, share some love, and embrace the season!
Dr. Mike McGough is a retired York College professor who currently works as a leadership consultant.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.