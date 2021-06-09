What’s known as the Hyde Amendment was initially sponsored by Congressman Henry Hyde (R, Illinois) and enacted by Congress in 1976. It banned the use of Medicaid funding for abortions, and is credited with having saved hundreds of thousands of babies’ lives. Now comes word that our self-proclaimed “devout Catholic,” “Unity President” has eliminated the Hyde Amendment protections from his new, $6 trillion budget. One small problem: He can’t. The Constitution, specifically, Article I, Section 1, assigns the making (and unmaking) of the nation’s laws solely and uniquely to the Congress. Presidents do not and may not legislate nor repeal those laws. The current President may have spent some 36 years as a U.S. Senator, theoretically representing both the citizens of Delaware and the American public at large, and eight more years as Barack Obama’s Vice President — but supposedly not the various special interests that have made him very wealthy. None of that, however, gives him the right to ignore his oath of office [“I do solemnly swear (or affirm) that I will faithfully execute the Office of the President of the United States, and will to the best of my Ability, preserve, protect and defend the Constitution of the United States”] or override his Constitutional limitations. The Hyde Amendment remains standing law, and can be modified or overturned only by Congressional action.
We’d all like to believe that this President always lives up to his word – but his history tells us otherwise. The good news is that, over 2, 000 years ago, a certain Jewish Carpenter reminded us that we should judge one another not by his words but by his deeds, i.e., the record. Good advice then, at least as much so today. In the words of a prominent leading Baptist pastor, the current President has now become the most aggressively anti-life president in history. He promised on the campaign trail that he would do exactly that, and now he’s living it out. (Who said he can’t tell the truth?)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.