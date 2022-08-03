Which Democrat wrote the following? “President Joe Biden is a genuinely good man, but he has yet been unable to break through our national malady of denial, deceit, and distrust. A return of Donald Trump would feed the sickness, probably rendering it incurable. Congress is particularly disappointing: Our elected officials put a finger in the wind more frequently than they show backbone against it. Too often, Washington demonstrates the maxim that for evil to thrive only requires good men to do nothing.”

Actually, it was not a Democrat; Republican Senator Mitt Romney of Utah who wrote those words in his in his article, America is in Denial for The Atlantic magazine. He went on, “Bolstering our natural inclination toward wishful thinking are the carefully constructed, prejudice-confirming arguments from the usual gang of sophists, grifters, and truth-deniers. Watching angry commentators on cable news, I’m reminded of H. L. Mencken’s observation: ‘For every complex problem, there is a solution that is clear, simple, and wrong.’”

Mark Berg is a community activist in Adams County and a proud liberal. His email address is MABerg175@Comcast.net.

