Which Democrat wrote the following? “President Joe Biden is a genuinely good man, but he has yet been unable to break through our national malady of denial, deceit, and distrust. A return of Donald Trump would feed the sickness, probably rendering it incurable. Congress is particularly disappointing: Our elected officials put a finger in the wind more frequently than they show backbone against it. Too often, Washington demonstrates the maxim that for evil to thrive only requires good men to do nothing.”
Actually, it was not a Democrat; Republican Senator Mitt Romney of Utah who wrote those words in his in his article, America is in Denial for The Atlantic magazine. He went on, “Bolstering our natural inclination toward wishful thinking are the carefully constructed, prejudice-confirming arguments from the usual gang of sophists, grifters, and truth-deniers. Watching angry commentators on cable news, I’m reminded of H. L. Mencken’s observation: ‘For every complex problem, there is a solution that is clear, simple, and wrong.’”
Most of the blame for the extreme toxicity of the current political environment belongs to Fox News, Q Anon, One America News Network and the overwhelming majority of Republicans in Congress who continue to falsely claim that the 2020 election was stolen from Trump. They actively invented and disseminated lies, misinformation, and conspiracy theories to rile up their base and advance their own careers at the expense of the country and the Constitution. Most Republican members of Congress even backed the insurrection on January 6, going so far as to call it “legitimate political discourse.” They went along because it was politically safe.
In response, a group of prominent conservative Republicans who worked to defeat Trump in 2020 are back with a plan to spend at least $10 million — $6 million raised so far – to defeat candidates who embraced the former president’s conspiracy theories about that election. “We cannot allow it to persist. It erodes Americans’ faith in the integrity of our electoral system. It creates more opportunity for violence from radical actors who have been told by elected officials that the election was stolen from them. And it threatens the very democracy we all cherish…The balance has turned against the responsible, reasonable wing of the Republican Party.”
To that end, the Republican Accountability Project will support Republicans in Congress who are willing to defy the GOP leadership and “defend the institutions of our republic.” They hope to unseat members of Congress “who have tried to overturn a legitimate election and supported impunity for political violence...They have made it clear that they can never be trusted with power.”
It’s dangerous to ignore the potential for more political violence.
PRRI, the Public Religion Research Institute, is a nonprofit, nonpartisan organization that carries out independent research at the intersection of religion, culture, and public policy. Its most recent annual American Values Survey, conducted in 2021, reported some alarming findings. About one in five Americans agrees with these three core beliefs of the QAnon movement: “There is a storm coming soon that will sweep away the elites in power and restore the rightful leaders” (21%); “The government, media, and financial worlds in the U.S. are controlled by a group of
Satan-worshipping pedophiles who run a global child sex-trafficking operation” (18%); “Because things have gotten so far off track, true American patriots may have to resort to violence in order to save our country” (18%). Republicans (30%) are more likely to agree with this than independents (17%) and Democrats (11%). Among Republicans who most trust far-right news sources, agreement rises to 40 percent, compared to 32 percent among those who most trust Fox News. The belief that violence could be an option is stronger among those who support Trump and view our changing culture as a threat. Among those who think the 2020 election was stolen from Trump, 39 percent agree that true American patriots might have to resort to violence in order to save our country, while only 10 percent do not think the election was stolen.
That “true patriots” believe they have the right to resort to violence is especially scary. The January 6 attack on the Capitol made armed resistance to a peaceful transfer of power more than an abstract question. It can become a horrifying and deadly reality.
The House of Representatives Select Committee to investigate the January 6 attack on the Capitol has shown how a simple tweet – “Big protest in D.C. on January 6th. Be there, will be wild!” – motivated thousands of people of different ages and backgrounds from across the country, many carrying weapons, to converge on Washington for the express purpose of violently preventing the final step in the election of Joe Biden.
Was January 6 an aberration? Or is it a frightening indication of what to expect in the future?
Mark Berg is a community activist in Adams County and a proud liberal. His email address is MABerg175@Comcast.net.
