When I read how one Major League Baseball’s (MLB) spring training game ended on a time clock violation, that Twilight Zone theme resonated – not to be confused with any twilight double-header. After all, double headers have been deposited into the dustbin of baseball’s history.

Enter MLB’s latest desperation – the pitch-clock – whose ironic purpose is to accelerate baseball’s timeless pace. According to the new rule, pitchers have 20 seconds to pitch when there are runners on base; 15 seconds when the bases are empty. With nine seconds remaining, the catcher needs to be ready. If either position is not ready, the umpire calls a ball. Meanwhile, batters must be positioned with eight seconds left or it’s a called strike.

Greg Maresca is a columnist from Elysburg, Northumberland County.

