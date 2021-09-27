The Constitution was forged by strong, brave men – and the women with them. Remember, it had only been 11 short years before that first Constitutional Convention that American colonists had seceded from England, and engaged the world’s most powerful army – and navy – in our Revolutionary War. Many colonists (Tories) never really wanted to secede, many families were split, and England herself was actively working to re-capture the Colonies – which would eventually lead to our War of 1812. Worse, the new nation was foundering badly. The Articles of Confederation were proving totally ineffective as a mechanism within which the new “States” would interact in a positive and productive manner, build positive relationships among themselves and with other countries, and forge the new country’s rightful place in the world.
The new country’s true leaders had learned that: they absolutely must have a stronger central government structure – but without restricting individuals’ and States’ freedoms and authority; they needed to establish sound money and financial footing; and they absolutely must have credibility among other nations. The key lay in a better governing document – which turned out to be The Constitution. In an era where the concept of psychology as an academic discipline was still unheard-of, the Framers proved themselves master psychologists. They put together a document which would, properly implemented, protect ordinary citizens from the powerful – since most of the world’s problems stemmed (and still do) from Man’s inhumanity towards Man. Think about it: In the 20th Century, over 100 million human beings’ lives were snuffed out as the direct result of the march of Communism primarily across much of Europe and Asia, via Hitler’s Nazi (National Socialist) regime, Stalin’s Union of Soviet Socialist Republics, and Mao Zedong’s Communist China, through intentional starvation, warfare, enslavement, torture, and murder. [Please note the presence of the identifier “Socialist” with each evil regime.] These were megalomaniacs who intended to subjugate not merely entire countries but all of humanity, and were willing to do whatever was necessary to achieve their goals.
