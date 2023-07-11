War is Peace. Freedom is Slavery. Ignorance is Strength. Some of you may recognize these slogans from Orwell’s 1984. At the core of these slogans was the Party’s strategy of “Newspeak.” Simply put, this is changing the meaning of words. Since we communicate with each other via words, corrupting the language will totally confuse the people. In today’s USA, the establishment/deep state understands how powerful changing the language will lead to the administrative state’s dominance of our nation without the citizens realizing what is being done to them. Soviet Bolshevism, the Chinese Cultural Revolution, and other totalitarian movements of the 20th century have become blueprints for forcing Marxism on the USA. Covid-19 has become the “crisis” to promote the movement toward American style “Newspeak”.
The definition of a vaccine is an important part of the previous Covid-19 mandates. You might say it is central to the argument. According to a previous edition from Merriam-Webster’s Collegiate Dictionary, a vaccine is “of or from cows…a preparation of killed microorganisms, living attenuated organisms, or living fully virulent organisms that is administered to produce or artificially increase immunity to a particular disease.” The Random House College Dictionary states a vaccine is “the virus of a cowpox, used in vaccination, obtained from the vesicles of a cow or person having the disease…the modified virus of any of various other diseases, used for preventive inoculation.” With the decision from the White House to mandate the COVID-19 “vaccine” across the general population through the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA), it was very interesting that Merriam-Webster added a new paragraph to the definition of a vaccine. It is, “a preparation of genetic material (such as a strand of synthesized messenger RNA that is used by the cells of the body to produce an antigenic substance (such as a fragment of virus spike protein)”. For the past three years, many medical professionals have stated that the Pfizer or Moderna injection is not a vaccine. This is important because the CDC has used the past decades of history of vaccines as a justification for mandating this mRNA injection that was developed PRIOR to the release of Covid-19. There were not any clinical trials studying its near-term or far-term effects. Basically, you cannot realistically compare the mRNA injection studies to previous vaccine studies. By Merriam-Webster conveniently adding this new definition, the argument that the mRNA injection is not a real vaccine has been eliminated in the minds of global population in general, and the Biden Administration in particular.
