Harry Hartman
Talk about sticking your head in the sand and being detached from reality. That was my first thought when I read that a Gettysburg Area School Board member stated he did not know why local parents are making the decision to send their children to charter schools or home schooling or to a religious-based school.
In regard to the local and successful Vida Charter School, its leaders are doing an incredible job with their students. I was recently given a tour of the school and an overview of the curriculum in use there, and it is top notch. Just the fact that Vida students are so immersed in Spanish language courses for half a day shows forward thinking on the part of the charter school.
In regard to St. Francis and Adams County Christian Academy, both are annually lauded for the education and religious-based learning opportunities they provide.
I have some bad news for the clueless members of the GASD board and administration, charter schools are here to stay as are religious-based schools, and they are doing a much better job managing their education funding than their public-school counterparts. No improved website is going to change that.
There are many reasons why local parents have lost faith in public school education, specifically in the GASD:
· Multiple sexual assaults of female students at the high school even though the district has hired three full-time police officers
· Better educational learning options from charter and religious-based schools during the pandemic
· Multiple accusations and investigations of teachers having improper contact with students, with one of the teachers being given a very sweet going away compensation package by the school board and shuttled out of the district quietly
· The hiring of an administrator by the district who was involved with injuring a police officer
· A current school board member who finds it OK to increase everyone else’s taxes but sees no need to pay his taxes on time (Ryan Morris)
· A school administration that threatens the jobs of a teachers if they do not pass students even if the students are failing (this type of action helps no one but the school district, it certainly does not help the students)
· Allowing construction workers on school grounds that did not go through the necessary background checks to be around students
· The ability of parents to know what their children are being taught or what books their children are reading
A question that is stuck in my head, if enrollment continues to decrease in GASD, why do the costs continue to increase? Should it not be the opposite, fewer students resulting in at least the need for fewer administrators with six-figure salaries, and perhaps fewer teachers as well? The positive to fewer students if you keep the current teacher roster, which I am fine with, the ratio between students to teachers in each classroom will decrease.
If the enrollment decreases continue, will the district look to possibly consolidate into fewer buildings? Perhaps if that is done, they would not need to spend $34 million on the roofing project when the roofs they are replacing are still under warranty. I also wonder if it is a coincidence or not that at just the time the bonds that were put in place to pay for the high school are paid off (2027) that the district will be entering into another huge construction project?
Now we have heard that the district is facing a $5 million shortfall. I would contend that with all the new homes being built in the district (300-plus in Amblebook alone at this point), revenue is not the problem. For the sake of argument, let’s stay on the conservative side, those 300 new homes average $8,000 in taxes annually and half of that is school tax revenue. That means found money of $1.2 million in new tax revenue. That new tax revenue comes without any added expense to the school district as there are no school age children living in Amblebrook. GASD does not have a revenue issue; it has a spending issue.
Perhaps it’s time to pull your heads out of the sand and look at the reality of the situation and not continue to live in your tax-happy fantasyland where unicorns are flying around rainbows with smiles on their faces and sacks of money on their backs.
It sounds to me as if GASD taxpayers could be in for some sticker shock when they get their school tax bills.
While it will not help with the upcoming school budget, there is an upcoming school board election happening in May and there are five GASD board members whose terms are ending and only three are looking to remain on the board. Perhaps it is time to move on from current board members and give someone else a try. It is not like the new members could do any worse.
I attended a “Meet the School Board Candidates” event on Thursday night at the Adams County Republican Headquarters and all 13 candidates who chose to attend did a great job introducing themselves to the 40-plus taxpayers in the room. It was very telling how few incumbent school board members attended the event. The one thought I had during the event was that unlike school board meetings, at last night’s event board members had to answer to concerned citizens, unlike what occurs at school board meetings when questions from the public are not answered.
Jeff Cook
“True crime” is a hot literary genre. Libraries and movie houses overflow with stories of courtroom drama. Real-life litigation can be gut-wrenching, but during my more than 45 years in the business there have also been more than a few comedic moments.
One story I have often told involved a colleague of mine at the Dauphin County public defender’s office. John and I were in the courtroom of a district magistrate in the Allison Hill section of Harrisburg. There was lots of crime there, both serious and benign. John was cross-examining a prosecution witness. To be honest, I don’t remember the defendant or what he was accused of.
The witness, an elderly gentleman, had testified on direct that he had observed the accused perform some illegal act. John tried to impeach the man’s credibility, and his eyesight.
“Sir, I see you are wearing glasses, is that because you have less-than-perfect vision?” he began.
“I see just fine,” came the reply.
“But can you see well from long distances?” queried John, seeking to make hay.
“I can see the moon, how far is that?” came the reply. Some in attendance snickered, including me.
There wasn’t much more to say, though John could have answered, “More than 238,000 miles.” Wisely, he kept silent.
John Spangler
So much for the so called left-wing bias of media. The upcoming Fox News trial on its perpetration of lies about the Dominion voting machines is one for which I have been waiting. It signals accountability for intentionally getting the story wrong and saying it louder and often enough to make people believe the lies.
But the trial is not a sign that things are getting better. In fact, the right wing propaganda machine seems to be gearing up in new ways. This week, NPR shuttered its accounts on Twitter, because the social media platform labeled NPR news posts as “state-affiliated media.” Once more, Twitter, having both a right wing and disinformation problem, refused to correct the problem. Twitter now ranks NPR as the same as the outlets such as the Russian RT, a true example of state television. PBS received the same kind of label and followed with its own withdrawal. Since I canceled my own Twitter account, I cannot tell what kind of labels frame Fox News postings. (I am curious if any of you know.) But I have an idea for a label, especially since the new Speaker of the House gave Jan. 6, U.S. Capitol insurrection video footage to Fox News only, apparently fulfilling one of several promises he made when the multiple votes for his speakership were under way.
NPR by independent measures (Pew Trust, among others) demonstrates the most accurate, fact based unbiased reporting in the industry. Its listeners get more facts right than all other news sources in repeated tests.
So it appears as though holding errant, clearly biased social media platforms accountable to accurate facts eludes us. Even though the Fox trial will focus on a lot of lying from its reporting, it is really about commerce, not media accuracy, and so it really is not the trial for which I have hoped. I don’t see a solution to the problem, now crisis, and wonder if we are condemned to fall further into a wild west of information based conflict. Its not a pretty picture.
Jim Hale
I figured it would be easier to pull vines down out of trees and do other yardwork before the leaves come out, so I was pretty busy one morning this week.
I confess I was feeling resentful toward the universe for allowing vegetation to run rampant everywhere. As the work progressed, my grumpiness increased along with my fatigue.
Eventually, I needed to sit down. I went to a bench in the backyard, but it was covered with white blotches.
“First the birds bomb my car, and now this,” I thought angrily.
Then I looked more closely. The blotches were actually white petals that had fallen from trees, and were in fact snowing down quite beautifully all around me.
I probably need new glasses, but mistaking petals for poop may also indicate that my outlook is out of focus.
