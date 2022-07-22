A friend’s long-time companion departed recently. He still comments when we meet how there’s an empty place in his life. One rarely met Alan when Chloe was not with him.
Pre-pandemic, residents of local nursing homes looked forward to her visits. I always intended to write about that, but always something else usurped the time.
I can picture my friend walking in the woods near his home, Chloe leading the way to visit a neighbor, all the while cataloging critters and other features as they passed, comparing today’s catalog with yesterday’s.
It is easy to picture Alan’s empty spot. Been there, done that, got the video!
Dutch was a Lab-Irish bi-racial who lived with us in Alaska. He loved to run around the tundra and, when not doing that, to have his head scratched. He would sit beside my chair as I watched the evening news. If I ignored him – something one did not do by accident – he would sit up and rest his head on my knee. If that did not work, he stood up and placed his head on my lap.
His maneuvering escalated until he was about to climb onto the chair with me, at which point, I would pet his head and he would return to his place on the floor, slowly lowering as I scratched until he was lying in bliss.
If I stopped, the climbing maneuver restarted.
Years later, I was retired from the U.S. Navy and working at in-home computer support when one day a beautiful sable Collie came to me. Ms. Owner asked whether I would like to give the Collie a home.
“Come on, Fred,” I said. Fred the Famous Female Collie jumped into my Mercury Topaz and we began thousands of miles together, including, eventually, a considerable portion of the South Mountains Region of my new home in Pennsylvania. Until I came home one afternoon and found her out behind the swing set, finally defeated by the cancer we had watched her battle. Knowing the end was near did not make its arrival easier.
The first time we met Grady was at a veterinarian’s office. At home, he relentlessly drew from the love store of my other life partner. In the woods, he always insisted on being in the lead on any hike, though if I would stop following, he immediately returned to see whether I was merely distracted or had reversed direction. In the latter instance, he would pass me to resume the lead on the new course.
Alan and Chloe were a similar pair. She accompanied him to the weekly coffee gathering of aging men, and lay quietly, sometimes beneath the table and sometimes in the path of other patrons. She obeyed only Alan, though sometimes I wondered whether obedience might have been the other way around.
On their walks near home, a cat at one place and a dog at another would appear to greet her as they approached the respective residences. At least one of them clearly misses her daily appearance.
The first time I visited their home, she barked ferociously at the door, and when Alan opened it, ran to get behind me. Chloe and I had always got on well when I joined the group of old guys in the coffee house so I was not afraid, but I knew that any indication from Alan that I was a threat in their home would not have gone well for me.
She decided I was not a threat and even allowed me to return.
There is a blank spot next to Alan’s leg when we meet. And another in his heart.
John Messeder is an award-winning environmental columnist and social anthropologist, and lives in Gettysburg. He may be contacted at john@johnmesseder.com.
