Pennsylvania has got to be one of the most local places in America. Do a Google search and you find we have more local governments than any other state in the nation except Texas and Illinois, even after the school board consolidations of the 1960s and 70s. We’ve got 2,560 municipalities, 500 school boards, and about 2,600 municipal authorities.
In many ways that’s a good thing, providing access to government and decision making close at hand for the community being served with lots of opportunities for input from the people who will ultimately pay the bill. But there are challenges.
People moving here from states like Maryland, for example, are often surprised to learn how important townships are for decisions about land use. Some are puzzled by how little is decided at the county level compared to back home in Maryland. School districts can also seem a little on the small side compared to districts in other states.
Being local in this way, as we are in Pennsylvania, brings some blessings but also some problems, and with the blessings and problems come responsibilities that we aren’t always able to live up to: attending those school board meetings, talking with township supervisors, writing those letters we all love to read in the local paper. And maybe even running for office ourselves?
The truth is that these days not enough people run for office in our part of the world and in Adams County in particular. This is especially true of Democrats, who often can’t field a candidate at all for many local offices. But it’s often true for Republicans as well. In a healthy democracy, both parties would have competitive primaries where people can select from candidates with a variety of views.
Many people who would be terrific public servants never get there. But some, in fact, do. What can we learn from them, especially those who have served for quite a while? One surprising thing you hear often is just how much they appreciate the sense of connection, of camaraderie really, they have felt with those with whom they have worked over the years.
For those who decide not to run, what gets in the way? One important idea to overcome is that politicians are someone else, a special breed that stands apart from normal people. No. That’s not true. School board members and township supervisors are just your neighbors with a table to sit at and a microphone to speak into.
These days a second obstacle might be concern over the divisiveness that is affecting our politics nationally. Local races traditionally were low visibility, low-turnout affairs that were almost non-partisan and turned on strictly local issues. In recent years, especially in school board races, some races have been influenced by national issues, such as transgender issues, reading lists, or accusations about content of social studies curricula. But the truth is that most school board members and most township supervisors are sincerely concerned about the well-being of the
school district or municipality they were elected to serve. They understand that they are doing essential work for their students and communities.
And we need more people willing to do that work. How about you?
If you decide to think seriously about running, one of the first things you will need to do is identify what your issues are AND what the issues are for the people you want to serve. Step one might mean talking with, and careful listening to, friends and neighbors in your district, township or borough to see what’s on their minds. Where can you connect? What additional information do you need to fully understand the issues you will need to address in your campaign?
You will also need to study up on the job you want to fill. What are the responsibilities of the office? How are meetings run? What rules and laws govern the way things are done? The more you know they stronger your campaign will be.
At the practical level, you will also likely need some help with your campaign, someone to be your treasurer, a little help with sharpening up your message, a plan for how to present that message to the media and share it on social media as well. And, if you decide to run, you need to be aware of a few dates. Feb. 14 is the first day and March 7 is the last day to circulate petitions to get your name on the primary ballot. And the primary is May 16.
DFA is joining with the County Democratic Committee to offer training to potential candidates who plan to run in the Democratic Party primaries. The next session, dealing with messaging and media, will be held on Feb. 17. Two other sessions will be held in March.
Your local government needs you. Here’s hoping you decide to take up the challenge.
Will Lane teaches part time in the Environmental Studies Department at Gettysburg College, hosts the online Green Gettysburg Book Club and is a member of Gettysburg Democracy for America. Leon Reed is a retired Senate aide and US History teacher and is a military history writer. He is co-chair of Gettysburg Democracy for America.
