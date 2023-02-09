Pennsylvania has got to be one of the most local places in America. Do a Google search and you find we have more local governments than any other state in the nation except Texas and Illinois, even after the school board consolidations of the 1960s and 70s. We’ve got 2,560 municipalities, 500 school boards, and about 2,600 municipal authorities.

In many ways that’s a good thing, providing access to government and decision making close at hand for the community being served with lots of opportunities for input from the people who will ultimately pay the bill. But there are challenges.

Will Lane teaches part time in the Environmental Studies Department at Gettysburg College, hosts the online Green Gettysburg Book Club and is a member of Gettysburg Democracy for America. Leon Reed is a retired Senate aide and US History teacher and is a military history writer. He is co-chair of Gettysburg Democracy for America.

