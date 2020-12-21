“Trust, betrayed, dies.” And the madness continues. Under Article III, the Constitution charges the Supreme Court with, among other things, resolving “Controversies between two or more States.” It’s never been implemented, but these are not normal times. This past summer, America’s domestic enemies were emboldened to continue their campaign of destroying our country, our culture, our Constitution by every political officeholder who failed to re-establish, then maintain, law and order to protect not only our fellow citizens bur also the rule of law. Recently, the State of Texas, joined by 17 other States, filed suit against the States of Georgia, Wisconsin, Michigan, and Pennsylvania, over those States’ violating both their own State Constitution and the federal Constitution – both Article I, Section 1, 2nd Paragraph, and the 14th Amendment, Section 1 (the “equal protection” clause). The suit didn’t mention election fraud, despite the observable reality that election fraud did occur, on a scale never before seen in American politics, and that that fraud was coordinated and carried out simultaneously in multiple States, but was at its most blatant and egregious in Pennsylvania. Given the opportunity to fulfill its Constitutionally-mandated responsibility, the Supreme Court punted. In truth, the Court didn’t even punt; it decided not to hear the case, much less resolve it. Major mistake.
It’s a major mistake because, among other things, this IS a ”Controversy between two or more States” (which makes it, under Article III, an “original jurisdiction” case, and the Court can’t not hear it). As well, the Court’s “action” – not even to hear the facts — renders Article VI (“This Constitution…shall be the supreme Law of the Land; and the Judges in each State shall be bound thereby, any Thing in the Constitution or Laws of any State to the Contrary notwithstanding”) meaningless, null and void. Further, that refusal to carry out its responsibility now renders Article VI moot and ineffective — exactly what America’s domestic enemies can now use as license to further shred, negate, and ignore both the Constitution and the rule of law.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.