Don Zimmer had quite a baseball career.

During his 66-year career in professional baseball, the scrappy infielder shook Babe Ruth’s hand, posed for pictures with Clark Gable and Lana Turner, played with Brooklyn Dodgers’ Hall of Famers Jackie Robinson and Roy Campanella, managed the Boston Red Sox when Carlton Fisk hit his game-winning 12th inning World Series home run, and coached the 1978 New York Yankees when Bucky Dent broke bean towners’ hearts with his game winning, American League East clinching four-bagger.

Copyright 2023 Joe Guzzardi, distributed by Cagle Cartoons newspaper syndicate. Joe Guzzardi is a Society for American Baseball Research and Internet Baseball Writers’ Association member. Contact him at guzzjoe@yahoo.com.

