I am a social worker and recently found myself unexpectedly unemployed. As I was embarking upon my job search, I saw numerous positions being advertised. Few of these opportunities were in Gettysburg, however; most of them were in York, Hanover, Chambersburg, and Maryland. Why would there be so few social service positions available in our county’s seat of government? I also noticed that many of these positions were low-paying with the pay scale ranging from $10/hour for most caregiver positions up to $22/hour for a few therapist positions. Can someone really afford to live in Gettysburg working as a caregiver at $10 an hour? These questions made me consider the state of social services in Gettysburg and Adams County.

In my attempt to secure employment but also uncover answers to these pressing questions, I decided to send an email to the Department of Human Services (DHS) and received a shockingly prompt response. They suggested I reach out to www.211.org, to see what programs are available in Adams County. The 211 site turned out to be a great resource, but eventually I was also given the name of someone who might be able to help me uncover the answers I was seeking: Steve Niebler.

Elmer Shelton, born and raised in Selbyville, Delaware, graduated from Gettysburg College, and currently lives and works in Gettysburg. The opinions expressed are his own. He is a member of the DFA Government Accountability Task Force and the Steering Committee.

