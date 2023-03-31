The Migration Policy Institute (MPI), a pro-immigration, Washington, D.C.-based research organization whose self-described mission is to “improve immigration,” published a timely report on Nicaragua and its citizens’ exodus from their home country.
Data the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees provided showed as of 2020, more than 100,000 Nicaraguans had fled the country. By 2022, that number approximately doubled, as President Daniel Ortega stifled his political opposition and the nation’s dissidents during the run up to and following the November 2021 elections. Hundreds of protestors, including students, were either killed or jailed, events that rigged the election’s outcome.
Historically, as MPI wrote, migrants have resettled in neighboring Costa Rica, a preferred destination because of its geographic proximity, as well as its economic and political stability. Costa Rica has typically attracted Nicaraguan immigrants, once low-wage workers with little formal education. But in recent years, the migration pattern has changed. Some of the Nicaraguan migrants include more well-educated political dissidents who have turned their eyes toward the United States where they perceive that better jobs, and the work permits to legally hold them, await.
At the same time, Nicaraguan migration has overwhelmed Costa Rica’s asylum system and has occasionally prompted protests from its citizens. In late 2022, the Costa Rican government imposed new restrictions for asylum seekers, who President Rodrigo Chaves Robles said often abused the system. Chaves Robles’ correct conclusion has eluded Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas.
U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) encountered illegal Nicaraguan aliens nearly 165,000 times in fiscal year (FY) 2022, a 52-fold increase over FY 2020. Numbers increased to a monthly record high of nearly 35,500 in December, before dropping in January when the Biden administration enacted new restrictions expelling some illegal alien Nicaraguans while allowing others with a U.S. sponsor to enter the country on parole. A January 5 White House fact sheet includes a 30,000-per-month parole program for foreign nationals from Nicaragua, Haiti, Cuba and Venezuela, all radically left-wing, repressive governments. The arriving migrants will be, at best, poorly vetted. But more likely, they will not be meaningfully vetted at all.
For Nicaragua, population under 7 million, citizens’ flight represents a serious brain drain, depriving the country not only of potential political leaders but also the country’s elites: intellectuals, artists and academics. Those with the resources to flee have done so as quickly as possible.
Those traveling from Nicaragua, Haiti, Cuba and Venezuela are motivated by feedback from previous travelers which confirm that getting to the Southwest border makes successful entry a high probability, so the 30,000 U.S. monthly cap guidelines don’t deter many from taking their chances, and proceeding to the U.S. In February, just a month after the Biden administration announced its parole program, NBC News reported that scam artists are busy working to fleece would-be parolees of their limited funds in exchange for bogus sponsorship, an admission requirement. Under Biden, social media and the internet have made the loosely enforced immigration laws of the U.S. more fraud-vulnerable than ever. The word has gone out that, when spoken, the magic words “credible fear” will likely get aliens a pass to an asylum hearing. MPI described the likelihood of release into the U.S. as a “lure.”
Biden’s population pile-on immigration approach – the existing and traditional legal admission of 1 million-plus immigrants, another conservatively estimated 750,000 guest workers and the 5.5 million border crossers admitted since the president’s January 2020 inauguration – is unsustainable, and dismissive of the millions of Americans struggling to make ends meet. Nearly 30 million under age 65 are uninsured. The homeless crisis has accelerated, and the underemployment rate, which reflects the amount of people accepting jobs lower than their academic or experience level, is at an all-time high. College grads, who will now have to compete with Nicaragua’s educated migrants, are too-often stuck in gig economy roles, temporary work or lower-end positions. African and Hispanic Americans continue at the back of the hiring line.
Assuming the immigration status quo remains in place, the U.S. will slowly but assuredly lose its sovereignty. And the escaping Nicaraguans, the only people with the intellectual and financial resources to fight back against tyranny, will, upon their departure, eventually leave the country in total ruins.
Although more immigration is often offered as a solution to domestic and international conflicts, such is not the case with the White House’s deceptive fact sheet which promised orderly and humane migration, but instead delivered exactly the opposite, chaos on all fronts.
Joe Guzzardi is a nationally syndicated newspaper columnist who writes about immigration and related social issues. Joe joined Project for Immigration Reform in 2018 as an analyst after a 10-year career directing media relations for Californians for Population Stabilization, where he also was a Senior Writing Fellow. A native Californian, Joe now lives in Pennsylvania. Contact him at jguzzardi at pfirdc.com.
