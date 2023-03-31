The Migration Policy Institute (MPI), a pro-immigration, Washington, D.C.-based research organization whose self-described mission is to “improve immigration,” published a timely report on Nicaragua and its citizens’ exodus from their home country.

Data the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees provided showed as of 2020, more than 100,000 Nicaraguans had fled the country. By 2022, that number approximately doubled, as President Daniel Ortega stifled his political opposition and the nation’s dissidents during the run up to and following the November 2021 elections. Hundreds of protestors, including students, were either killed or jailed, events that rigged the election’s outcome.

Joe Guzzardi is a nationally syndicated newspaper columnist who writes about immigration and related social issues. Joe joined Project for Immigration Reform in 2018 as an analyst after a 10-year career directing media relations for Californians for Population Stabilization, where he also was a Senior Writing Fellow. A native Californian, Joe now lives in Pennsylvania. Contact him at jguzzardi at pfirdc.com.

