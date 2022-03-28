Americans believe in free speech, just ask us. (Except only 34% of us feel, according to a New York Times/Siena College poll, that they can “speak their minds and voice their opinions in public without fear of being shamed or shunned." Thank you, Cancel Culture! But, wait; it gets worse. At a recent Yale Law School-sponsored event, some Yalies decided that they didn’t want to hear what the school’s invited guest speakers had to say, and shouted them down, instead. Not only was this extremely poor manners, but rude, to boot. Plus, they missed out on a valuable lesson. You see, the invited speakers hold different perspectives from one another on a wide range of issues, but had agreed to participate, in order to show that, yes, civil discourse was, indeed, possible between them. And it was, until the immature “students” (many of whom are supposedly already of adult age) took over and behaved, well, like spoiled brats. Until the school had to call the cops to come and restore order. (At $66,000 tuition, plus $17,000 room and board, plus other assorted costs, the parents of these individuals must be soooo very, very proud)
Back to the real world. The kind of free speech protected under the First Amendment refers principally to political speech, not everything. That’s why the Supreme Court ruled against yelling “Fire!” in a crowded theater, unless, of course, there’s actually a fire ablaze in that theater. Context counts, even today. The First Amendment isn’t there to protect the stupid, or the rude, or the deranged from themselves, but rather to protect citizens from political repercussions, from the Crown then, or “the authorities” today. Thus, those so-called “law students” who shut down civil discourse proved themselves unworthy of any themselves. Maybe, someday, thought.
It was supposedly Voltaire who famously said, “I may not agree with what you say but I will defend to the death your right to say it.” His rationale is simplicity itself: If I already know the truth, I have zero problem defending it, under whatever circumstances; if I don’t, clearly I need to, and you might be my only way to do so. Obviously, the wisdom in that position is wasted on the “Woke,” but it’s important to all adults everywhere, and the essence of the First Amendment. Still, that doesn’t answer why only 34% of American citizens feel they can freely express their opinions today. Maybe it’s because they never learned their Civics, or maybe it's because they weren’t taught it. (The former is shameful, the latter, criminal.)
In a civil society, discourse is essential, and civil discourse is even more so. Which brings us back to the First Amendment. No, Wokers, the First Amendment isn’t there to authorize you to say anything about anyone anytime you decide to trash others. It’s to enable you, without fear of repercussion from the Crown or current authorities, your opinion. (Not your “truth,” but your opinion.) Or even to refute inaccuracies, even deliberate ones, by persons in positions of authority who are in error concerning their pronouncements, but always politely and with all due respect.
When a person of responsibility makes a pronouncement in error, not only is it correct to point out that error, but any person of conscience and integrity is obliged to do so – always with due respect and sincerity. And, no, “Shut up!” and its corollaries never suffice. Truth remains truth, and it might seem to take forever, witness the Hunter Biden laptop scandal that was deliberately censored and kept hidden by the New York Times, Facebook, Twitter, and most of the media, in order not to hurt his father’s 2020 Presidential election bid. (Incidentally, current polling shows that, had Democrat voters known about the scandal, something like 19%, one in five, would have voted differently from what they did. Would that knowledge have made a difference in the outcome of the election? Probably. Far more important, though, is that those voters (properly) feel betrayed by the media, who are now clearly proven to have lied to them. All of a sudden, “Freedom of the Press” means a lot less than it used to.
Another example of authority figures deliberately failing to do their job although they owe it to their constituencies to do so involves a member of the University of Pennsylvania women’s swimming team. There, an individual using the name Lia Thomas and self-identifying as a female athlete, has been competing against true women athletes, and dominating, because the NCAA poohbahs refuse to a. Follow Title IX, and b. “out” Thomas and disqualify Thomas, who remains biologically male, (under Title IX) from competing as a woman. As the truth gets out, though, more and more people are recognizing the charade and reacting to it. And the NCAA deserves every criticism it receives.
The concept of free speech carries with it a huge responsibility, not to be louder, or more forceful or more coercive than the rest, but to be right, accurate, and honest, along with being unafraid to speak truth to power. That’s what our First Amendment is really all about.
I welcome comments and suggestions; if you have a specific question or area of the Constitution, you’d like addressed, please let me know. Bud Nason lives in Littlestown, is a Conservative Thinker and an Adams County Voter. E-mail him at budnason@aol.com.
