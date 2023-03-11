On December 13, 2022, Republican State Rep. Brian Smith (District 66) introduced a memorandum to move the opening day of Pennsylvania’s rifle deer season back to its traditional 60-plus year day of the Monday after Thanksgiving. This upcoming bill has already been receiving growing bipartisan support.

On March 8, 2023, Democratic Sen. Lisa Boscola (District 18) of the Senate Game and Fisheries Committee, announced she is also introducing a sister bill in the senate to accomplish the same.

Randy Santucci, a lifelong resident of Pennsylvania, hunter and fisherman, is a self-employed business owner. He is past president of Unified Sportsman of Pennsylvania, and served on The Governor’s Advisory Council for Hunting, Fishing and Conservation under Gov. Tom Corbett. Dan Davila is lifetime commonwealth hunter and fisherman. Although he now resides in Boardman, Ohio, where he is self employed, he has a rich family history in the York area, and owns property and a camp in Pennsylvania. Santucci and Davila are the founders of the coalition Hunters to Reinstate the Monday Deer Opener; and Facebook Group Pennsylvania Hunters Against the Saturday Deer Opener.

