Randy Santucci, a lifelong resident of Pennsylvania, hunter and fisherman, is a self-employed business owner. He is past president of Unified Sportsman of Pennsylvania, and served on The Governor’s Advisory Council for Hunting, Fishing and Conservation under Gov. Tom Corbett. Dan Davila is lifetime commonwealth hunter and fisherman. Although he now resides in Boardman, Ohio, where he is self employed, he has a rich family history in the York area, and owns property and a camp in Pennsylvania. Santucci and Davila are the founders of the coalition Hunters to Reinstate the Monday Deer Opener; and Facebook Group Pennsylvania Hunters Against the Saturday Deer Opener.