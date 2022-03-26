Jeff Cook
It was a Golden Grahams day.
During my travels, I passed a man I had seen many times before on the streets of Gettysburg. He had always avoided eye contact with me, as though I were invisible. This time he looked in my direction.
“Good morning,” I said.
He seemed startled but returned my greeting. I smiled.
Less than a minute later, a woman across the street headed in the opposite direction who I was pretty sure I had never met before, wished me a “good morning” and gave me two thumbs up. We exchanged pleasantries until I slowly pulled away. I was feeling the grin within.
It amazes me the famous quotations we remember from our high school and college days. Some words just stay with you.
Thomas Hobbes was a 17th century English philosopher and economist. He once encapsulated his philosophy by intoning that, “Life is solitary, poor, nasty, brutish and short.”
While I agree with much of Hobbes’ credo, life doesn’t have to be nasty.
Darryl Wheeler
St. Patrick’s Day has come and gone. I had a shamrock shake at McDonald’s, and that’s the only way I celebrated this year. Soon the shakes will be gone until next year. As I was shopping at the grocery store this week for my quart of milk for my cereal, I noticed that Rutter’s has a chocolate chip mint flavored pint of milk. I had to buy one to try it. It tasted just like a melted shamrock shake. And by the way, that is the way I like to drink my shakes. It is too difficult to drink a thick shake through a tiny straw. Now I can enjoy the taste of a shamrock shake each time I go to the grocery store.
Josh Martin
One time, I could maybe see. Maybe.
Twice? Made no sense and entirely unacceptable.
As for a potential third time? I can’t be held responsible for my future actions.
The atrocity in question occurred last Monday when I headed out of Biglerville and pointed my truck toward Shippensburg. That meant a quick swerve through the Narrows on the other side of Arendtsville before heading up over the mountain to Big Flat. It’s a scenic little venture, even if one I’ve made countless times.
This time, however, I couldn’t see anything but red.
Just before taking a left at the old Martin farm to begin the climb, I fell in behind a tractor trailer. One that certainly wasn’t going up over Big Flat, because that would not make sense, right?
Wrong.
For the second time in the last couple of months, I followed an eighteen-wheeler from the outskirts of Arendtsville all the way to Shippensburg. At a snail’s pace, obviously.
My patience began to wane almost immediately after falling in behind the lumbering truck. It was completely gone within a mile.
To say we crawled up the mountain would be a gross understatement. To say that I could’ve jumped out of my truck and ran past the creeping heap would have been a spot-on analysis.
Even as I imagined riding a skateboard faster up to Big Flat than we were going, I’m pleased to admit I maintained a sense of composure. Heck, I was hospitable enough to offer some alternate routes to the driver, yelling out the window where he should go. Exactly, where he should go.
As agonizing as it was inching our way to the top, going down the backside was equally irritating. I mean, who doesn’t enjoy riding their brakes for like three straight miles, but c’mon.
To anyone wondering why I didn’t pass the rig in question, let’s just say the driver wasn’t big on staying in just one lane.
Should this scenario play out again, I can’t predict with certainty what I might do. But I can say there would be a 50-50 chance I’d make my first appearance on the nightly news, and not in the feel-good segment at the end.
Jim Hale
A bird has been bashing itself against my windows over and over for weeks.
Or maybe it’s more than one. If that’s the case, then they all look like young or female cardinals, at least according to image searches on Google.
There are lots of suggestions on the web about what to do. Hanging things in the window hasn’t helped. I’ll try some others.
As to why it’s happening, what came up most often in my web search is that the bird probably sees its reflection and thinks it’s a territorial rival.
I often wonder if unusual occurrences mean something psychologically (or as omens, who knows?). It’s interesting to try to decode waking life as if it were a dream.
If the bird’s struggle reminds me not to keep running up against the same old bad habits, that’s helpful.
Ditto if it helps me avoid contending with false images of myself, whether generated by wishful thinking, social expectations, or old anxieties.
And the fact that I feel sorry for the bird and wish I could help instructs me not to judge people (including myself) as they confront barriers I can’t see.
Michael Cooper-White
My notebook entry last week ended with a reminder that however we measure time, it only moves in one direction. Then this week came word of an article in the Annals of Physics journal in which some scientists posit a “mirror universe” where time moves backward.
I can’t really wrap my head around that concept, though the prospect of growing younger has a certain appeal, as does the chance to correct some of my many mistakes in a redo. But the astrophysicists assure us we’ll never know, because that mirror universe is on the other side of the big bang that got things in this universe going eons ago.
As many a preacher has taught, the Bible includes two words for time, chronos and kairos. The first is “clock time” (either standard or daylight saving); the second means the “fullness of time,” which appears on no calendar but takes us to a place beyond time.
A couple of moments this week took me to that place beyond time. At the ecumenical prayer service for peace in Ukraine Wednesday evening, I found myself transported to another realm. Beyond the 100 or so folks gathered locally, I saw millions around the world yearning for an end to the brutality being perpetrated in Ukraine and other places.
Earlier that same day, after being harangued by a small band of bully senators, an unbowed Supreme Court nominee‘s eyes got teary as she was assured, “You are worthy.”
Senator Cory Booker said of Ketanji Brown Jackson’s historic status as the first black woman to be on the verge of stepping onto our nation’s highest judicial bench, “No one’s going to take away my joy.”
Kairos means joy unbounded by time. I hope you found some this week too.
D.K. Thomas
Wow, McSherrystown’s council sure is getting a bit too big for its britches.
First, they vow they made a rule which only allows a person to address the council for three minutes only to do an about-face and say, oops, sorry, we really didn’t take any formal action, but we will enact that now (weeks and weeks later) even though we’ve been cramming it down people’s throats for months.
And, by the way, people may not cede their time to another person so that person can get his/her message across because it’s an important matter, the conveyance of which falls outside those pesky three minutes, which is barely enough time for some people to state their names, avow they live within the borough and announce the topic they will address.
I simply do not understand this council, or those seated in recent years. They are acting like daemons. The current president has a history of gaveling down people because he lacks the ability to actually run a meeting.
I’ve covered McSherrystown’s council on and off for more than 40 years, since a time when some of its councilors were in knee-pants, if they were even born. I’ve seen members come and go and come back again. I’ve seen infighting to the point I thought it would come to fisticuffs at meetings.
Some of those meetings went on for hours, and hours, and hours. People from the public addressed the council for what felt like forever, explaining their perceptions of a situation, problem, whatever. Council members shouted back and forth at one another. It was loud. Sometimes it was hateful. But never once did a gavel strike the table to cease the diatribe until each person said his/her peace. At the end, council members may not have agreed, but they could shake hands, agree to disagree, and ultimately compromise to do what was best for the small town.
People were given the opportunity to speak their minds; while it was long and drawn out, it wasn’t cut short.
In recent years, I have witnessed a lunacy that seems unique to McSherrystown’s leadership, compared to the dozens of other municipal panels I’ve covered over some 45 years.
I’ve watched as some very intelligent people were belittled, even run off the council rather than endure the ineptitude of the ones who derided them.
But, all said and done at the end of the day, the current leadership takes the maladroitness cake.
