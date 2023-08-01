In a recent Op Ed, Tom Deloe, a member of Democracy for America’s Healthcare task force, wrote about the decline in life expectancy in the United States, the richest country in the world. He identified three reasons. The Covid 19 pandemic is one, when 1.1 million Americans died. The second is the mental health crisis: Americans aged 45 to 54 are dying at abnormally high rates due to mental health disorders and drug or alcohol addiction. The third reason is the lack of access to health care.

Medicare is an essential program that provides health insurance and access to health care for millions of Americans. It includes Part A, which covers inpatient hospital care, and Part B, which covers doctor’s services, outpatient care, and preventive services. Medicare Advantage plans are private health insurance plans that offer the benefits of Original Medicare, plus additional benefits, such as prescription drug coverage.

 

