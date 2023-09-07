For more than five decades they ran a home improvement business. They met at a vocational technical school in the late 60s. They were both enrolled in the building trades program.
Shortly after graduation, Mark was asked to put some shutters on a neighbor’s house. He agreed to do the work. He asked his classmate and friend, Tim, if he wanted to help. Mark’s uncle loaned them a pickup truck, which they later bought for $200. Tim’s grandfather gave them a bunch of tools, and from time to time he came out and helped them.
Tim had a steady hand and some art skills, so he was the one who painted M & T Remodeling on the doors of the truck. Mark’s dad was an accountant, so helped them establish and set up their business. They were both drafted during the Vietnam conflict. They put their business on hold, and as soon as they returned home, they picked up right where they left off.
They were a good team. Not only did they do good work, but they were honorable guys. Several times they thought about moving to new construction, but every time they did, something brought them back to what they both enjoyed most, remodeling and home improvement. They knew there were more financial opportunities in new construction, but they also knew there were more potential problems. They started out as a team of remodelers and handymen, and that’s what they remained.
They were great friends. They raised their families together, vacationed together, and passed through several of the stages of adult life together. That’s not to say that they never disagreed. They did, but they were always able to do so agreeably. Although rarely, they also had difficulties with clients. When they did, one or the other would take the lead in setting things right.
Whether it was a disagreement between them or between them and a client, one or the other would often say, “Okay, I’ve got no dog in this fight,” letting his partner know that he trusted him to carry on with what needed to be done. It was an arrangement that worked for them. As a two-person operation, one handled the current difficulty, while freeing up the other to remain focused on the ongoing, day-to-day matter of the business.
They got really good at their craft, and their business did very well. During a local movement to revitalize an older section of town, they thought about developing some work crews.
But as they had done previously, they abandoned the idea opting instead to maintain the original partnership. For some bigger tasks, they did sub-contract certain work from time to time.
Their financial returns grew remarkably. There was as much work as they wanted. The owners remodeling the Victorian-era homes were willing to pay for excellent work. They were equally comfortable allowing M & T the time necessary to work their craft. Because they did, both men were comfortable working well past typical retirement age.
After finishing what would be their last contracted job, they agreed on a final project. There was a Victorian-era duplex that had caught their eye years earlier. Although several potential buyers had looked at it, and one had asked them for a bid on a complete remodel, it was still on the market. With their wives in agreement, they decided to retire, buy the duplex, remodel it, and make it their shared retirement home.
After signing the paperwork, they all went out for lunch. And although they were all excited about the project before them, Mark and Tim came to a very simple agreement. Tim summed it up best. “We’ve always been able to take advantage of each other’s strengths by realizing that there are times when one or the other of us simply has no dog in a particular fight. I’d like to suggest that for this project, we both agree, that neither of us will race to get this remodel finished. Let’s agree up front to grant ourselves the luxury of time necessary to do this project right, without the pressure of making it a race.” With a handshake, they agreed!
It’s prudent to realize when you don’t have a proverbial dog in a particular fight, allowing those who do, to work through the situation. It’s equally sensible to realize that you need not have a proverbial horse in every race. There are situations when your best interests will be served by recognizing that a race-pace may not work for you. That said, conditioning your involvement on a pace that’s comfortable and works for you is sensible. In such scenarios, it’s wise to remind yourself, and as needed share with others, “I have no horse in this race!”
Dr. Mike McGough is a retired York College professor who currently works as a leadership consultant.
