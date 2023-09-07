For more than five decades they ran a home improvement business. They met at a vocational technical school in the late 60s. They were both enrolled in the building trades program.

Shortly after graduation, Mark was asked to put some shutters on a neighbor’s house. He agreed to do the work. He asked his classmate and friend, Tim, if he wanted to help. Mark’s uncle loaned them a pickup truck, which they later bought for $200. Tim’s grandfather gave them a bunch of tools, and from time to time he came out and helped them.

Dr. Mike McGough is a retired York College professor who currently works as a leadership consultant.

