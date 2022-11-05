John Spangler
In the world of social media, communicators in my generation are referred to as “Gutenbergers,” bound to, or being rooted in the world of print. And I fulfilled that framework this week when I pulled the plug on my twitter account.
Truth be told, I had not entered a single word in Twitter since 2013. And I created the account when I was sent to Stuttgart for two weeks as seconded staff to the Lutheran World Federation in 2010. Upon my arrival, I learned that I was to be placed in charge of English speaking social media news on all available platforms, and so I was thrown into the deep end. I learned a lot in a short time.
So my exposure and practice of twitter use was brief, if not spectacular. But it failed to grab my imagination, because I don’t like to be confined to so few bits, and I like to read writing that is thoughtful, insightful, and well-reasoned.
The irony of this cancellation is that I felt the need to announce it on my facebook feed, because I wanted to offer the critique of platforms that spread misinformation to such an extent that it is doing much more harm than good. You know that old truism: lies can make it half-way around the world while the truth is putting on its socks. The post received 11 comments from friends and acquaintances who had already ditched twitter. The algorithms continue to fail social media. Facebook continues to overfeed confirmation bias.
For a Gutenberger I read a lot of news online, and firmly believe in the value, searchability, and wider access brought about by online platforms. But with much potential comes the inevitable accountability, the sourcing, the commitment to speaking true things, committed to the fact-based world. Such commitment is a major challenge for social media, for it lacks a good editor, a filter, and a fact checking effort which you find in every, or at least most good print publications.
My last crabby comment, therefore, is reserved for the Gettysburg Times‘ online platform. I keep trying it, and I continue to be frustrated by searches that bring me everything from ca. 2018, but not the latest news, in a cluttered layout filled with irrelevant advertising. That clutter drives me back to the print version every time. Signed: a Gutenberger, forever.
Jeff Cook
Every sport has its own set of rules. When is a particular practice cheating and when is something arguably similar not? This moral dilemma was on display during this year’s World Series between the Phillies and the Astros.
Houston won the baseball championship in 2017 after defeating the Dodgers in the Fall Classic. They showed an uncanny knack for hitting a curveball. It was subsequently determined that they had violated the laws of the game. Stealing signs from catcher to pitcher is strictly forbidden. The Astros had used technology and sleaze to conjure up a system to help the batters know when Uncle Charlie was on the way. They utilized a centerfield camera to zoom in on the opposing catcher and quickly deciphered if the backstop was signaling for a fast ball or a breaking pitch. The relevant information was telephoned to the dugout where the intermediary swung into action and conveyed the message to the hitter — by banging on a garbage can (every dugout has one). Sort of like the lamps set out for Paul Revere on his midnight ride — one pounding on the can meant a fast ball, two poundings a bender.
Houston was not stripped of its title but both the manager and general manager were fired and the coaches and players were reviled. The resentment still simmers.
In Tuesday night’s Game 3, Bryce Harper apparently noticed that when Astros starter Lance McCullers was throwing an off-speed curve, the leg kick on his delivery was higher than on a fastball. It was a discernment made by a dedicated savant of the sport. He deduced a breaking ball was on the way and smashed it out of the park for a 2-0 lead the Phillies would never relinquish. McCullers was “tipping” his pitches. Like a “tell” in poker, his actions and demeanor made it easy for his intentions to be deciphered. Harper shared this information with his teammates and they added four more long balls on their way to a 7-0 win. When he whispers in your ear, you better listen. Shrewd baseball intuition. That’s not cheating.
Vanessa Pellechio Sanders
I had a strange turn of events occur when attempting to return an Apple product through Amazon.
The only option was UPS pickup to make the return, but I was told the driver wouldn’t come until Tuesday.
Well, the driver came on Monday and mistakenly took an Amazon delivery left at my house.
Of all items, the box contained a pet pee pad tray holder to have as a backup for bad weather days, since the chihuahuas can be dramatic about doing their business in the cold, rain, and snow.
So, Apple had a pee pad tray holder going to them under the guise of my return. I am just hoping they don’t see it as some sort of metaphor for how I feel about their products. That’s not the case.
I do feel this return process was overly complicated though.
I didn’t know UPS took the wrong package and thought it missing.
I spent hours on the phone with Amazon and UPS. They kept ensuring me that my package was on the way with the tracking number I gave. I had to explain multiple times that I had no idea what package was taken, but I still had my return at the house. I also had to tell Amazon customer service that I needed a new tracking number and pickup after this error occurred.
UPS was supposed to have a supervisor return my call, and they never did.
Amazon refused to let me drop off my package, and there was no way to schedule the delivery since I wasn’t even trusted with a shipping label.
Amazon’s customer service wanted me to leave my package outside for pickup. As much as I want to believe the best in people, we are getting into the season where package thieves are prevalent. I’ve written about these in the past, so it definitely has happened in Adams County.
UPS also doesn’t knock on your door, if you have a package for pickup because the expectation is you leave it outside, the driver told me. Thankfully, I heard the driver walking near the door on Wednesday, so I ran outside to give them the package.
I didn’t even care that I was wearing a “Rugrats” T-shirt, and the man probably thought I was crazy.
Then he mentioned how he delivers “a lot of Target packages” to my house, which cracked me up. I will now second-guess my Target purchases, in the off chance my UPS driver is silently judging me. I felt that.
Jim Hale
Have you ever wished you could visit an alternate reality, where X had happened instead of Y?
The idea of the “multiverse” has been springing up lately in popular culture, for example in movies like “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” and “Everything Everywhere All at Once.”
We’d all love to go back and reverse a choice we now realize was wrong, but the multiverse is a bigger thought than that. It suggests that countless universes exist, one for each possible choice by any sentient being at any moment, or any random occurrence.
Why would such a concept have special appeal right now?
I think it’s in part because we face too many choices, except in one case.
Try to buy a car, computer, phone plan, insurance, etc. The dizzying array of choices is paralyzing. The same applies even to trivial day-to-day things. The next time you’re in the supermarket, notice how many brands and flavors of toothpaste there are.
But, at the same time, we’re offered only two political alternatives. Most people have a preference, but few people really love their choice. Neither side is effective, in part because a win for one is seen as a loss by the other. That’s why they rarely address the broad topics most Americans actually agree on, like our healthcare system is a confusing mess, flying is a nightmare, our roads and other infrastructure are in bad shape, it’s really hard to find childcare, the taxation system is out of whack, we need a fair and workable immigration system, etc. God forbid both sides get credit for doing something great.
I’d gladly forego a few brands of toothpaste in exchange for a broader range of political choices.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.