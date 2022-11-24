D.K. Thomas
When I asked folks associated with the newspaper to pen a piece on things for which they are thankful, I didn’t think about the fact I too would have to do the same. Perchance next time I get a so-called brilliant idea I’ll give it more thought before I take action.
I have been blessed, so I’m finding it difficult to pinpoint a specific thing for which I am most thankful, there are so many: a warm home; a soft bed in which to lay down my head each night; a refrigerator and freezer, and cupboards stocked with food; a job I actually enjoy; my children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren; my fur kids; that I wasn’t hurt any worse than I was in a recent wreck; that I’ve had so many far-flung opportunities throughout my career; that my grandmother taught me the importance of the written word so long ago, before she taught me so many other things.
Each day as I bow my head to offer up thanks it’s hard to name all the specific things for which I am grateful, but more and more frequently, one thing keeps pushing to the forefront of my thoughts – my thankfulness for being born in this country. And if not before, Monday night that appreciation was driven home during a brief conversation (albeit via test) with my friend Elena.
Born in Russia, Elena now lives in Ukraine. She’s a dog person, poodles to be exact. What other friends would I have?
Each day she arises thankful not to have been killed by a Russian missile during the night, thankful her husband and poodles are still safe. We had a friend, another dog person, whose home was pulverized by a Russian attack; our friend, her husband, children, parents, and dogs were all killed. Elena knows the danger and is grateful for each night and day she survives; she’s also angry that the leader of her homeland is causing such chaos, disruption, destruction. Elena’s been without water, electric, heat (it’s been hovering at the freezing mark and just below, and snowing) for days now. It happens with the war, she says much more matter-of-factly than I can even imagine. She’s strong, weathering through the madness; she’s optimistic the Russians, whom she now despises, will be pushed back and Ukraine will prevail as its own nation. She prays she and her loved ones will survive. And, she’s confident electricity will be restored soon.
I don’t know if I could be as strong as she is through such an ordeal. I can’t even imagine looking skyward and wondering if death was going to rain down any minute.
So, each day I find myself thinking how fortunate I am to have been born in the United States, into a run-of-the-mill working-class family.
Despite the divisiveness between the major political parties, the unwillingness to cooperate, mediate, compromise which is tearing at the seams of society, this country is so much more than these political knuckleheads, has so much more to offer, providing myriad opportunities, especially for folks in this peaceful, rural area. Our country was rendered in twain some 160-odd years ago; it survived and came back stronger. I trust the current climate will ebb and political peace will prevail, eventually.
Looking at the devastation in Ukraine, famine in Africa, drug cartel-torn regions in Mexico, suppression in North Korea, China, Saudi Arabia, Vietnam, Iran, living in this country, despite its warts and occasional upheaval, is something for which to be thankful.
Howie Sharp
I am so very grateful for my son. He is a wonderful human being. I’m thankful he has a beautiful family; his beloved wife and three angels (my grandchildren) live a yesteryear “Leave It To Beaver” type of life, where the family spends significant time together, loving one another and experiencing their lives together.
And what a blessing my son has been to me. Unfortunately I have been struggling with a few health issues. My son is there for me in the blink of an eye when necessary. I don’t know what I would do without his love.
On a bit lighter note, my son has only been inebriated once in his life. He was just curious about what it felt like. So he got a little toasty at his friend’s bachelor party in Atlantic City. I’m told that while inebriated, he offered all his money to boardwalk panhandlers. My son has a big heart.
I am grateful for God’s grace in giving my son and his family their health and goodness of heart, to make possible this blessing of family joy.
I am humbled by the awesomeness of my son. And thank God for him.
Kyle Smith
Thanksgiving 2022
I am thankful for my family,
even though we can be a calamity.
I am thankful for my blesses,
even though life has its stresses.
I am thankful for my career,
even though when things are unclear.
I am thankful for a good friend like Harry Hartman,
Even though others are a fan.
I am thankful for my co-workers,
even though I can drive them crackers.
We all should be thankful,
Even though life isn’t always peaceful.
John Spangler
Many people, family and friends top my list of top-of-the-mind thanksgiving.
But a special thankfulness, compelling a little more prose this time around, are the public servants I have noticed placing the common good above their own personal gain.
Locally, I have covered supervisors in three townships who have done their best to make life better for their neighbors, with decisions about spending public money, development and storm water, chickens, taxes, zoning and recreation. Their work adds value and quality of life to communities in the county. They are not getting rich on whatever stipend is reserved for them and they spend a lot of time at this task.
There are regional public servants who generate additional thoughts of thanksgiving for me: the reporters of Spotlight PA. Their work brings sunlight and accountability to state news that I need and cannot get easily without them. Their writing and occasional news analysis make the Gettysburg Times a more valuable newspaper for those of us who read lots of national news organizations.
Finally, there are far flung public figures in various counties, states, and the judiciary across the United States who held the line against partisan manipulation of information, misinformation and our voting processes. I was among those who feared for our midterm elections given the unfounded, evidence free attacks on voting. Some of these stood in key places under withering attack from within their own political party and held the line with integrity and grace.
My hat, and my deepest thanksgiving are for all such public servants, local, regional and national, who did their work with integrity, who were not swayed by lies from powerful people. Our way of life, and our sense of who we are as American citizens is better for them all.
Jim Hale
Of the myriad blessings in my life, I’m most thankful for my son.
Among the many things for which I’m grateful are memories of amazing things he said years ago when he was little.
When he was about 4, we were listening to music intended to help make him sleepy. At one point, some fast arpeggios zoomed through the mysterious atmosphere of a Mendelssohn string quartet.
“Daddy,” my son said, “it’s like a bumblebee flying around in a haunted house.”
Jeff Cook
I am thankful for the gift of life.
I am thankful for good health, my wife and our family.
I am thankful for parents who provided me with more than mere sustenance. They provided a moral compass and perhaps most important of all, the value of a sense of humor.
I am thankful for friends.
I am thankful for our country, where we are guaranteed certain freedoms by our Constitution and where, regardless of our political beliefs, we all pledge allegiance to the same flag.
I am thankful for rainbows, waterfalls and a galaxy full of stars.
And I am thankful for the Maker of it all.
Liz Caples
This year, I’m thankful for many things, particularly the opportunities that have come my way.
I’m incredibly thankful for how far I’ve come and that I’m still here to accept those opportunities.
Two years ago, I died. In the middle of a global pandemic, I collapsed and had a grand mal seizure that resulted in cardiac arrest without any prior warning. I was only 24. Doctors diagnosed me with an extremely rare congenital condition called Brugada syndrome. Basically, the electrical signals in my heart are off, and I can go into cardiac arrest at any moment.
Amid my diagnosis, I lost everything: my car, driver’s license, job, a career in the psychiatric field, savings, and most of all, my sense of self. In late 2020, I had a defibrillator implanted and spent the next six months recovering from surgery. It was by far the most depressing point in my life.
That’s when I decided to start living. I refused to let my diagnosis hold me back.
I decided to follow my passions and search for opportunities to grow. So, I decided to follow my dream of becoming a writer and enrolled back in college for an English degree. I started volunteering. Once I was stable, I fulfilled my lifelong dream of adopting parrots. Then, earlier this year, I was offered a position as the news clerk and occasional stringer for the Times. I’m happier than ever.
I’m thankful for everything that has happened to me in the past two years: the good and bad. I’ve grown so much that I barely recognize the person who spent months depressed while on bedrest after surgery, wondering how life would turn out.
Above all, I’m thankful that life turned out OK.
Debra Hahn
When Deb asked us if we could put together something to share with our readers of things we are thankful for I thought … oh my, how transparent should I be in sharing? So I took a deep breath and … here goes.
Things I am thankful for: I’m thankful that I’ve been blessed with having my 94-year-old mother still here to love. I’m thankful for a hard working husband, my soulmate, my many fur babies (even though the pet hair gets a little overwhelming at times), my Gettysburg Times work family, though some can be a bit exasperating (you know who you are), my boss Harry Hartman (though some think of him as a villain, he really is a nice guy and a great boss). All of our readers (without you, where would we be?).
I’m thankful for fulfilling my lifetime dream of living on a farm. I’m thankful for the old farmhouse that comes along with the farm (always a work in progress). I’m thankful for my church family and two of the greatest pastors and their wives that anyone could ever have. I have so many things in my life for which I am thankful. But the biggest thank you goes to the Man up above who has truly blessed me with each and every one.
Tom Sixeas
Sunday marked five months since I started my time as a full-time sports writer here at the Times.
I’d like to think that I’ve improved in my time on the job and will continue to do so.
I am thankful to sports editor Josh Martin for giving me the opportunity to live out something that I’ve worked hard at for over 20 years to achieve. I’d also like to thank editor Deb Thomas and reporter Jim Hale for all of the help that they’ve provided me with and I’m also thankful for all of the support that I’ve received from my friends and my family.
Scot Pitzer
I’m thankful for my wife, Kayla, who, as she reads these words, will anxiously peruse the rest of this entry to see what else I wrote about her (I promise honey, nothing!).
“You’re making fun of me,” she’s saying right now.
No dear, you have my word.
I’m thankful for my parents, Gregg and Judy, who spelled my name with one T back in 1981.
I’m thankful for my sister, Jamie Lynn Karacsonyi…I think.
No really, I am!
I am thankful for my brother Dr. Michael Pitzer, and his expertise on medical issues. Back in 10th grade, I was struggling in health class at Biglerville and was growing frustrated studying for an exam with Mom. She tried to simplify everything. “Scot (with one T), who would you call if I was choking?”
The answer, obviously, was 9-1-1.
My answer? “I would call Mike.” (I got an A on the exam).
I’m thankful for my two nieces and nephew. My oldest niece is almost as tall as my wife (sorry Sweetie for mentioning you again), my middle niece already knows how to navigate the Dunkin Donuts app on my phone and my 1.5 year old nephew already knows to call 9-1-1 if a person is choking. (I don’t think he has Mike’s number yet).
I’m thankful for Grandma Mentzer, who will make us go around the table on Thanksgiving and say what we’re thankful for before we eat. I’ll have this column handy.
I’m thankful for Pappy Mentzer, who used to make up personal songs for all of his newborn grandchildren. There were 16 of us. “I’ve got a boy, his name is Scot. He’s my grandchild and I like him a lot.”
Sometimes the songs rhymed, other times, well, it was a good effort.
I’m thankful for Grandma Pitzer, who steered me in the right direction back in 2004 when BJ Small brought me on board at the Gettysburg Times. She placed a map of Adams County on her living room floor and advised me that I would have to learn about “all of those townships, towns and boroughs.”
I thought: “Floradale, Two Taverns, Table Rock, Zora …where are these places?” My 10th grade health exam was easier.
There is certainly a lot to be thankful for in 2023, whether you’re from Bridgeport, Plainview, Peach Glen or Kingsdale.
Hope you have a great Turkey Day.
Vanessa Pellechio Sanders
While this has been the toughest year of my life with losing my brother, I will say it has taught me to appreciate the things I have. Life is short, and it’s about doing what makes you happy.
Even though I made some amazing friends and wrote impactful stories in public relations/communications, I missed the connection I had to Adams County and community journalism. COVID-19 foiled any attempt to build relationships with people other than by email, and I think that was tough, especially in a remote environment.
When my brother passed, I was freelancing for the newspaper and had to let the editor, Deb Thomas, know I wasn’t sure when I’d get articles to her. My Gettysburg Times family was there for me during a really difficult time in my life.
I am thankful for them. Gettysburg Times photographer Darryl is an amazing friend and colleague. He is always just a phone call or text message away.
While many see the tougher side of Gettysburg Times Publisher Harry Hartman with his columns, he has the biggest heart. I am thankful for him and Deb for giving me the chance to return to a place and community that I love.
I am especially thankful for our readers, who take the time to share their stories with us. I wouldn’t be here without the support of those in the community who continue to do amazing things.
Additionally, I am grateful to once again cover Adams County government. Through that work, County Manager Steve Nevada gets a lot of emails from me. He is a great help in keeping me connected with all things involving county government. I really appreciate that.
I’ve also enjoyed getting to cover Bermudian Springs and Gettysburg school districts. Adams County students are doing incredible things for the community, and it’s amazing to see the impact they have. Those might be some of my favorite stories to write.
I definitely wouldn’t be back at the newspaper without the love and support of my family and friends. They have been an amazing support system throughout my grief journey.
Nancy Pritt
I am eternally grateful for my father’s parents who bravely boarded a ship over a hundred years ago and left their birth country of Lebanon for what they hoped would be a brighter future here in America.
After sailing into Ellis Island, Samuel and Mary (nee Zaiden) Kanfoush embraced this country with their whole hearts, learning the language, raising sons and daughters who served in the U.S. military, and valued service to God and others above all.
I grew up in a town surrounded by immigrants from many countries, with varied customs, exotic foods and reasons for coming to America, and I honor them all. The lessons that I learned from them about respect and acceptance for the differences in all Americans is one that my parents instilled in me and I instilled in my own children.
I’m proud of my immigrant ancestors and thankful that they chose America as their home.
Harry Hartman
What am I thankful for? Not a tough question to answer other than I have a great deal to be thankful for in my life as we head towards 2023.
The first thing I am thankful for is that I live in a community with such a great hospital and medical care. Several months ago, when I was suffering a series of strokes, the treatment and care I received at Gettysburg Hospital likely saved my life. Our community should never take for granted the services and treatment that our local hospital is there to provide. I can share I received the best care possible from the second I walked into the emergency room to the minute they released me. All of the staff was awesome; the nurses on the second floor were very dedicated to their job and for that I am thankful.
In a related bit of thankfulness, I am thankful for my staff at the Gettysburg Times. We have a great team that was there to cover for me when I was forced to take some time off to recover from my strokes. From the front office team to the pressroom and our soon to be installed new press to our mailroom team to our delivery drivers, our team continues to “deliver,” and we continue to grow, and the Gettysburg Times will likely see significant growth in 2023, another thing I am thankful for.
Judith Cameron Seniura
I’m thankful that often things don’t go exactly as planned.
Years ago, I lived in an old house built in 1932. Every time it creaked and groaned, it cost money. When we moved in, in the early 1990s, the “new” kitchen featured two wall ovens, teal blue, relatively modern at the time of their installation, circa 1950.
The top oven worked well, but the bottom unit was a bit lazy and never liked to do anything but warm things. On one chilly Thanksgiving Day, the turkey had been cooking just long enough to produce a heavenly smell when the top oven simply decided to give up the ghost. Undeterred, we placed the turkey in a pot on top of the electric cooktop and set it on medium. It wouldn’t be roast turkey, but how bad could it be? A good dollop of cranberry sauce can cover a host of sins. And then the power went out.
As the day wore on, the 10 people present discussed various solutions, which grew increasingly crazy as we became more hungry and less warm. One child suggested burning down the house to warm us up. To be fair, he was only 4 and watched a lot of cartoons. Fortunately, he did not grow up to be a serial killer or even a politician.
Many years later, I don’t recall what pains we all went through to make it happen. There were some arguments, but more laughter and lots of patience. Between the fireplace and balcony, located in an oversized master bedroom (added weirdly in 1960) and an outdoor grill, we eventually sat down to Thanksgiving dinner, about eight o’clock that evening, candles lit throughout the room. We ate dessert first.
The turkey continued to cook on the grill while we took turns going out to the balcony to slice a hunk off. The kids roasted wieners over the logs, where pots of vegetables steamed. Hot dog buns replaced the yeast rolls. The only fatality was the yams which were forgotten until the next day when discovered under the coals in the outdoor grill, well baked.
I have celebrated many Thanksgiving dinners, and I remember some things about some of them. But that one will remain my favorite, hands down. That is often how it is in life; unfortunate events can lead to positive outcomes if we can only shift our perspective. I’m thankful for that.
Josh Martin
Thanksgiving has always been about family, food and football. There is nothing like waking up to the smell of the turkey in the oven, the fun of getting the sides and trimmings ready, and sitting down together for a big meal. And the football, as much as pumpkin pie, makes for the perfect dessert as you ease into a state of semi-slumber for the rest of the day and night.
Coming back to your full senses just in time to make a plate of leftovers (or two) as another game was about to start. Just can’t beat it.
Or so I assumed.
Having a daughter in college changes quite a few things, to be sure. Year 2 has been smoother for yours truly in terms of missing the kiddo, although it never goes away when she’s not at home. You just handle the interims a little better until you visit campus, or she comes home for a weekend.
Or, when you receive the best holiday treat imaginable, like I did last week. Jill and Morgan surprised me for my birthday weekend, which was amazing. We went to a Pitt football game (nearly lost my mind, but they won) and later that evening made the short drive over to Duquesne University, where Juniata won the NCAA Division III national championship in women’s volleyball by beating Trinity (Texas).
The next day a boatload of my friends came over for a surprise birthday party. (Kudos to Jill for pulling that off!)
As Sunday unfolded, I was still under the impression Morgan had to head back to Juniata that night for a few days of classes before the holiday break. She had saved the best gift for last, however: She was actually home for the week.
And with that, the perfect Thanksgiving had already started. Family, food and football is on tap, and I couldn’t be more thankful.
C. Rocco Casazza
I am thankful for having the best people in my life as my inner circle — my girlfriend and her son, mom, sister, brother-in-law, nieces and nephew. I still chat everyday with multiple childhood friends who I consider brothers, and we bring a lot of laughter to life. Seeing everyone live long, healthy lives always strengthens my personal gratitude.
Good music and movies can transform any forgetful, tedious day to a memorable one so I do not take lightly the spark all of the arts bring to life. The energy that sports bring to my life has been a consistent one. The metaphors and lessons that can be learned have never been lost on me, if not just the inherent fun of them.
Writing for the Gettysburg Times has granted me the opportunity to speak with fascinating people who have different life experiences than me. I savor these opportunities to to gain further perspective and points of view I would otherwise not have.
