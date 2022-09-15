The negotiations were in their second year. At times the union and the company seemed to be getting close, and at other time they weren’t even within driving distance of each other. Some meetings went well, and others were down right ugly. Even though both negotiating teams tried to remain civil, at times it became personal. When it did, ugly quickly had a face and a name attached to it.
When one side or the other landed a proverbial negotiating punch, it did enliven that team by providing a brief sense of dominance in the proceedings. Those brief perceptions of supremacy were at best momentary. In the long run, they tended to drive the sides further apart. Getting even by delivering a counter personal punch, became more important that finding some common ground upon which a settlement could be reached.
As the negotiations continued, the health care plan became the chief point of contention. Over time it became clear that each of the two plans being considered, tended to favor a particular segment of the union membership over all others. That difference was age-related. The younger members were favored by one plan, and the other plan provided benefits that clearly were more favorable to the more senior members of the union.
At union meetings to provide updates regarding the negations, that difference was discussed. It was obvious that the majority of the members would make out better with the plan that favored older members.
That group also held the most seats on the negotiating team. It became clear to the less senior workers, those with younger families, that they would have to speak up, if their best interests were to be adequately represented. As they did, a rift developed within the membership. When it did, a new dynamic came to the negotiations. Instead of two competing interests, there were three.
One of the younger members of the union wanted to speak up, but doing so in a general meeting was very intimidating for her, so she remained silent. She was only in her third year as a press operator, and she reminded herself that those with more seniority might have a bigger, more deserving voice. Nonetheless, she kept telling herself, that she too had a right to offer her opinion. The longer she thought about what she wanted to say, the more determined she became to find an opportunity.
As so often happens in life, an opportunity arose, and it was the perfect scenario. One of the negotiators who had been with the company for more that 35 years, was her supervisor. As a press operator, she had a semi-annual performance review with him. During these reviews, he always asked if she had anything she wanted to share, anything about which she was concerned, or any suggestions she had to offer. She decided to make that her time to speak her mind on the negotiations.
That particular review went well, very well in fact. He suggested that in a few years, she may well be considered for a supervisory position herself, since he was nearing retirement. She was pleased and bit faltered at the same time. This was her opportunity and she seized it.
She started by saying that she did have something to share. He sat back in his chair, sending a clear message that he was ready to listen. She explained that the scuttlebutt around the plant was that the health plan getting the most consideration was the one that favored the more senior employees. He nodded in agreement. She then explained that she and several of the other younger members understood that seniority does and even should merit consideration in such cases. Then she made her point. “However, there are a lot of us younger people with families, who will be shortchanged by that plan. Isn’t there some way we could look at both? Does this have to be an either-or decision? Our life situations are different, and we need to be considered as well.”
This wasn’t the first time he heard this particular line of reasoning, and he was fairly certain it would not be the last. He told her that the negotiating team had most definitely looked at both plans and would continue to do so as the negotiations continued. He also said, “I for one, will do my best to do so, by looking beyond my current life situation. Thanks for reminding me of the need to do that.”
Self-interest is a powerful thought motivator, but it can’t be the sole force that drives your thinking. It must be tempered with an awareness of and an appreciation for the life circumstances of others. That is especially true, if you’re looking for the long-term greater good of all.
Dr. Mike McGough is a retired York College professor who currently works as a leadership consultant.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.