The negotiations were in their second year. At times the union and the company seemed to be getting close, and at other time they weren’t even within driving distance of each other. Some meetings went well, and others were down right ugly. Even though both negotiating teams tried to remain civil, at times it became personal. When it did, ugly quickly had a face and a name attached to it.

When one side or the other landed a proverbial negotiating punch, it did enliven that team by providing a brief sense of dominance in the proceedings. Those brief perceptions of supremacy were at best momentary. In the long run, they tended to drive the sides further apart. Getting even by delivering a counter personal punch, became more important that finding some common ground upon which a settlement could be reached.

Dr. Mike McGough is a retired York College professor who currently works as a leadership consultant.

