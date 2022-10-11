Although the Constitution is silent on the subject of domestic terrorism, it’s been a topic of discussion lately, especially from the federal Department of Justice and the FBI, which used it (and still do) as a pretext to silence the rabble (i.e., We, the People). And now it’s come full circle. Not only in Bucks County (Pa.) but in St. Paul, Minn. Now, it’s possible that this may not, in fact, be a coordinated DOJ/FBI campaign of terror against those who (legally under the Constitution) peacefully express their disapproval of abortion clinics’ practices or who want to assert their parental obligations and rights against teachers unions and school systems weaponized to indoctrinate, not educate, but, as with the Occam’s razor theory and as horse racing aficionados everywhere know, always bet “the chalk.” Seriously, it does look like U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland has “stepped in it” yet again.
First, he decided to label school Moms protesting (peacefully and totally within their Constitutional rights, local laws, and their school boards’ structures) as “domestic terrorists,” but that didn’t work out too well, and he has yet to apologize. Now he appears to be trying it out on pro-life advocates, with a twist: Not only does he appear to be trying to intimidate the pro-lifers, but it also looks like he’s trying to suppress their religious freedom as well. But he gets a double bonus: By going after pro-lifers, he’s also targeting essentially the entire nation’s Catholic population (notable exceptions must include both our “Unity” president and his Speaker of the House, both of whom are clearly and avidly pro-abortion).
There’s an election coming; if you happen to like the repression, oppression and suppression of our Constitution and civil rights engendered by AG Garland’s actions; if you approve of him (in concert with his president) creating an American Stazi; if you like the once-respected FBI and its new goon squads continuing to terrorize families and children over their religious beliefs; if you approve of the continued erosion of our once-cherished freedoms; if you approve of forcing our teen athlete daughters to dress and change not in their own locker rooms but with so-called transgender males (but males nonetheless) watching; there’s no need to change course. Just let the government, the wokeistas and our so-called “betters” keep doing what they’re doing.
But if you don’t, it’s up to you to speak up and speak out, with your vote, with town halls, with letters to your local newspaper editor. This election is a real opportunity, maybe your last, to send a clear message to the politicians who are intent on further destruction of our most precious Constitution and our concomitant civil rights, among them our First and Tenth Amendments, that that destruction is unacceptable.
There’s a reason our Constitution is revered around the world: It speaks to how a free people should live; to how they govern themselves; to opportunity unmatched in all of history; to living under God, not yet another dictator, autocrat, etc. We Americans have had it so good for so long that too many of us have bought into the concept that the trivial is all-important, and the important, trivial. There’s a reason that millions of migrants, both legal and illegal, risk death and worse, pouring across our border for a better life for themselves and their children, while far too many of us no longer know or care to “protect, preserve, and defend” our cherished inheritance.
Despite the many attempts by liberals and politicians to diminish the strength of We, the People, our vote remains supreme, if and when we but use it! On that note, over 2,500 years ago, Plato (yes, that Plato) spoke to citizen involvement in what he termed “public affairs,” meaning government. He observed that those citizens who failed to participate in public affairs deserved the government they get. Even then, citizenship went way beyond just privilege; citizens were expected to participate, and, when we do, we’re serving notice to the political class, not only that we’re paying attention, but we expect to be an integral part of the process.
That’s what the Framers had in mind when they put the Constitution together. Now it’s up to us, We, the People, to live up to their goal of self-governance. The framework is there, the tools are there, all we need to do is use them. And, once we realize that the Cancel Culture, all the naysayers, and all the critics aren’t the least bit interested in your concerns, unless they fit perfectly with theirs, and they won’t, because your concerns are with your faith, your family, your country, and your rights and freedoms, while theirs aren’t. The time is now, the need is now, the opportunity is now. Do it.
I welcome comments and suggestions; if you have a specific question or area of the Constitution, you’d like addressed, please let me know. Bud Nason lives in Littlestown, is a conservative thinker and an Adams County voter. E-mail him at budnason@aol.com.
