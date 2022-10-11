Although the Constitution is silent on the subject of domestic terrorism, it’s been a topic of discussion lately, especially from the federal Department of Justice and the FBI, which used it (and still do) as a pretext to silence the rabble (i.e., We, the People). And now it’s come full circle. Not only in Bucks County (Pa.) but in St. Paul, Minn. Now, it’s possible that this may not, in fact, be a coordinated DOJ/FBI campaign of terror against those who (legally under the Constitution) peacefully express their disapproval of abortion clinics’ practices or who want to assert their parental obligations and rights against teachers unions and school systems weaponized to indoctrinate, not educate, but, as with the Occam’s razor theory and as horse racing aficionados everywhere know, always bet “the chalk.” Seriously, it does look like U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland has “stepped in it” yet again.

First, he decided to label school Moms protesting (peacefully and totally within their Constitutional rights, local laws, and their school boards’ structures) as “domestic terrorists,” but that didn’t work out too well, and he has yet to apologize. Now he appears to be trying it out on pro-life advocates, with a twist: Not only does he appear to be trying to intimidate the pro-lifers, but it also looks like he’s trying to suppress their religious freedom as well. But he gets a double bonus: By going after pro-lifers, he’s also targeting essentially the entire nation’s Catholic population (notable exceptions must include both our “Unity” president and his Speaker of the House, both of whom are clearly and avidly pro-abortion).

I welcome comments and suggestions; if you have a specific question or area of the Constitution, you’d like addressed, please let me know. Bud Nason lives in Littlestown, is a conservative thinker and an Adams County voter. E-mail him at budnason@aol.com.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.