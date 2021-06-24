A few months ago in this column, as the Communications Coordinator for the Gettysburg Area School District, I wrote about the impact the COVID-19 pandemic had on our students and staff. Specifically, we explored a kindergarten classroom that was fully remote for the entire year and a high school classroom that used the hybrid model (in person and online). Both of those classrooms focused on students enrolled in our regular education program. For students and staff in our special education and English language-learner classrooms, the impact of the pandemic was felt differently and some of the challenges and triumphs they faced were vastly different.
Today’s article addresses Special Education. First, let me introduce you to Leann Deardorff. Leann is a learning support teacher at Gettysburg Area Middle School. Her primary focus is working with special education students throughout seventh and eighth grades. Leann remains largely positive about the experiences and lessons learned over the past year while echoing what many others have — how it was the most challenging year ever yet the most rewarding.
Andrew Robinson is a guest writer for the Education Task Force of the Gettysburg Democracy for America. Robinson is a graduate of Gettysburg Area High School and Shippensburg University. He has been the Communications Coordinator for the Gettysburg Area School District since 2017.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.