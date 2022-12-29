The debate over the cause of climate change rages on. The deafening roar often features fanatical, the-sky-is-falling scenarios that demand we spend enormous amounts of money (and soon!) or civilization will end in a few short years (AOC, Kerry, Thunberg, Gore—you know the ones). But can these claims be substantiated by facts and climate science?
In a recent Letter to the Editor Mr. William Stack posted yet another claim that human-produced carbon dioxide emissions must be curtailed. He says many claim that climate change is a “hoax.” No one believes that the climate’s changes are a hoax. Everyone realizes that the climate has been changing for hundreds of millions of years, and will continue to do so long after we are gone. What is actually up for debate is how much human activity is to blame for any temperature change, and how much money we should spend to stop the change, if that is even possible.
Five chemical compounds in the Earth’s atmosphere combine to keep the planet at a temperature that allows life to survive: carbon dioxide, water, methane, nitrous oxide, and ozone. These so-called greenhouse gases trap certain wavelengths of heat from the sun, preventing it from escaping back into space. Because of them, the Earth’s average surface temperature is a pleasant 60˚F; without them the temperature would be less than 0˚F. Of these, water (H2O) and carbon dioxide (CO2) are by far the most important in maintaining this life-sustaining temperature.
Water, existing in all three of its forms in the atmosphere, has the greatest influence on the Earth’s temperature, but it is the most difficult to understand, to model (mostly because of clouds), and to control. Thus, carbon dioxide has become the convenient climate change bogeyman. It has been blamed for recent climate temperature increases, supposedly because of our use of fossil fuels, which increases the level of CO2 in the atmosphere.
I submit this is a good thing for the planet and for human existence.
Mr. Stack points out correctly that the CO2 concentration in the atmosphere is higher now (it is currently about 400 ppm (parts per million)), than in the past three million years. His carefully selected choice of time scale, however, is misleading. It ignores the fact that the CO2 level now is still lower than at any time before the past three million years, and that it has been more than ten times higher than it is today many times in Earth’s history going back hundreds of millions of years. Furthermore, the average temperature has been at least 47˚F warmer than it is today and also very much colder. None of that had anything to do with human activity.
Importantly, the level of CO2 has also been dangerously low in the planet’s recent past—more on that below.
The central dispute over eliminating fossil fuels is the popular notion by many politicians, the media, and some scientists that humans can somehow control the climate. Can we? Those who have a financial interest in wind turbines, solar panels, electric vehicles and other “green” energy devices certainly want to convince you we can.
Looking back the past 50 million years, temperature data show that earth is actually in a long-term cooling period. It is common to have small fluctuations up and down during this decent, caused primarily by variations in the Earth’s orbit and changes in solar activity. Periods like the recent Little Ice Age and the Medieval Warm Period show links to the sun’s known cycles (e.g., USGS, “The Sun and Climate:” https://pubs.usgs.gov/fs/fs-0095-00/fs-0095-00.pdf).
Climate change fanatics like to point to the correlation between the increase in CO2 over the past century with the apparent rise in the Earth’s temperature. But correlation does not establish causation. In fact, to the extent to which any historic correlation between the planet’s temperature and CO2 concentrations has been established at all, it has been shown that a rise in temperature precedes a rise in CO2, not the other way around. That is, increases in the Earth’s temperature likely cause these increases in atmospheric CO2. This is believed to be because as the oceans’ temperatures rise their ability to dissolve CO2 diminishes, thus forcing its release into the atmosphere. One might speculate that such a process would create a never-ending cycle of warming, more CO2, more warming, more CO2, etc. But this has never happened, so there must be a limit to such a process. And there is.
True, CO2 is the second most influential of our greenhouse gases, and does have heat-trapping ability. But that ability is limited. Major research by van Wijngaarden and Happer (“Dependence of Earth’s Thermal Radiation on Five Most Abundant Greenhouse Gases”) and others has shown that at our present 400 ppm concentration the ability of CO2 to trap heat is almost at its limit. Doubling the concentration to 800 ppm would add only a percent or two to the heat already trapped. And doubling it again would add essentially nothing more. Should we spend trillions of dollars to replace the use of fossil fuels in order to curtail another 1-2% increase, or eliminate all CO2 as some suggest, and in the process reduce CO2 to levels where plants would die?
Climate change radicals like to paint CO2 as an atmospheric “pollutant.” Nothing could be further from the truth! CO2 is the gas of life. Without it, human existence would not be possible. It is the food for all plant life, and even higher concentrations than our present 400 ppm would be better yet. Ask greenhouse operators who pump CO2 into their greenhouses to speed up plant growth. The increase in CO2 levels over the past century is why we are seeing new plant growth spread to more arid regions, because at higher CO2 levels plants need far less water to thrive. (https://www.masterresource.org/carbon-dioxide/co2-increased-water-use-efficiency/)
Atmospheric CO2 levels have also fallen, in Earth’s recent history, to the most dangerously low level in the planet’s existence, 180 ppm. At 150 ppm, plants start to die.
Much of the Earth’s CO2 is sequestered by shellfish who use it with calcium to form shells. When the shellfish dies its shell falls to the ocean bottom where the CO2 is trapped forever. More of the planet’s CO2 has been trapped for millions of years in deposits of coal, oil and gas. Many climate scientists (e.g., Dr. Patrick Moore) have argued that had humans not come along to return these deposits to the atmosphere by burning fossil fuels that the planet may have eventually become uninhabitable due to extinction of plant life.
It is likely that in the near future nuclear fusion will be perfected as the superior energy source, making the discussion moot. In the meantime, now is a good time in the climate debate to reflect on whether it really is a good idea to spend trillions of dollars (that me must borrow) trying to eliminate fossil fuels in exchange for expensive “green renewables.”
Two years ago, we were energy independent, sitting on 400 years’ worth of untapped oil and gas. The current administration has not only cut off much of that domestic supply but has almost completely emptied the Strategic Oil Reserve in order to try to control the resulting price increases.
As a result, we are again oil and gas importers. This means that because domestic supply is down, we are just getting it elsewhere at much higher prices. Fuel prices have skyrocketed—you see it at the gas and diesel pumps, and you will see it in your home heating costs this winter.
This has increased the price of fertilizer which uses oil to make. As a result, the cost of farming has increased hugely (farmers use a lot of fertilizer and diesel fuel), as has the cost of transporting food to market. You are seeing the result at your grocery store.
Who benefits from this? Those who make a ton of money selling us wind turbines, solar panels, batteries, and electric vehicles, of course. If you are looking for a hoax, this would be a good place to look.
I believe it is time we shed the self-aggrandizing notion that we humans can change what has been happening with the planet’s climate for millions of years and instead focus our resources on how we can adapt to, and make use of, whatever new climate conditions await us.
Bob Stilwell retired to Adams County after technical careers with a U.S. Navy laboratory, Lockheed Martin Corporation, and other high-tech defense technology companies. He has studied the scientific literature on both sides of the climate change debate and believes there is a better, more rational response to a changing climate.
