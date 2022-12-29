The debate over the cause of climate change rages on. The deafening roar often features fanatical, the-sky-is-falling scenarios that demand we spend enormous amounts of money (and soon!) or civilization will end in a few short years (AOC, Kerry, Thunberg, Gore—you know the ones). But can these claims be substantiated by facts and climate science?

In a recent Letter to the Editor Mr. William Stack posted yet another claim that human-produced carbon dioxide emissions must be curtailed. He says many claim that climate change is a “hoax.” No one believes that the climate’s changes are a hoax. Everyone realizes that the climate has been changing for hundreds of millions of years, and will continue to do so long after we are gone. What is actually up for debate is how much human activity is to blame for any temperature change, and how much money we should spend to stop the change, if that is even possible.

 

