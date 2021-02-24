I recently retired from the Upper Adams School Board. It was not uncommon for folks to ask why I might want to do so much work for no pay. Let me tell you a little about me. Although I have lived in Adams County since 1964, I spent my diversified career in many different cities, most recently working for several non-profits in Washington D.C. After fifteen years on Capitol Hill, I decided to give up my Dupont Circle condo and return home for good. I had kept my permanent residence in Adams County and have lived for the last 30 years in Arendtsville. I was glad to be back living in one place, but I was not ready for a lazy retirement. While looking for a way to serve my community, I learned there was a vacancy on the Upper Adams school board and decided to toss my hat into the ring to serve as a board member if I was chosen.
When they asked me to join the board in 2004, I eagerly accepted, never dreaming that I would continue that service for 16 years! I had always supported public education and had realized when I taught English in college that our K-12 public schools played a huge role in preparing every student for college and also for life. I wanted to see what I could contribute to that process. When I was asked by the Upper Adams Board President what committee I would choose to spend time on, I selected Curriculum and remained particularly interested in how our schools taught writing and speech in all their classrooms. I also volunteered for the Policy Committee, and never regretted it. Under the competent leadership of Ron Ebbert, our small committee systematically reviewed every aspect of our school district policies and academic issues, and had rigorous debates on topics like drug use, dress codes, bullying, and student suspensions.
