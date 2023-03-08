Feeling as lazy as Granddad’s ‘ole hound dog, I was dragging my feet in getting an opinion column pounded out for the slated March return from my three-month hiatus. That was until my spouse mumbled, “It’s a comin.’ Time change!“ I struggled to hear him. Of course, I struggle to hear anyway since my ears are even lazier than I.
“What? It’s that time, again, already? Drat!” I grouched.
Phewy, change adds spice to our existence? Perhaps, but I prefer spice in my food as opposed to disruptions in my mundane daily routines.
According to the online “Encyclopedia Britannica,” the human’s obsession with time has been around for some time.
The encyclopedia offers some facts in an effort to correct some long-held misconceptions. (Actually, we probably are aware that these tiresome old phrases are not accurate.)
We should put to rest the long held misperception that time change is done for farmers. Really? Think about it? How successful are we at dictating cows’ schedules or, for that matter, any animal’s schedule? Farmers are stuck having to alter their hours in order to take care of their livestock.
Second, and we know this, stop perpetuating the old saw that Franklin created time change.
No! Benjamin Franklin had nothing to do with establishing daylight changing time. (He wrote a letter to a French journal suggesting that folks get up earlier to take advantage of the morning light. It was a joke. He was just joshing!)
Encyclopedia Britannica’s ProCon list of curious facts
1.(As I pointed out before:) Benjamin Franklin is often credited with the idea of DST because, in a satirical letter to the authors of The Journal of Paris, he suggested the French wake earlier to take advantage of “using sunshine instead of candles.”
2. DST as we know it was proposed, in 1895, by a New Zealand entomologist, George Vernon Hudson, who wanted longer hours for insect study.
Mr. Hudson was so fascinated with bugs that he wanted two more hours of light during the evening to leisurely spy on them. (My grandson, GK-7, can also be captivated watching bugs.)
3. The first locality to enact DST was Port Arthur (now Thunder Bay, Ontario), Canada, in 1908. The first country to enact DST was Germany on Apr. 30, 1916, although the Germans dropped the time change at war’s end.
4. (As I mentioned earlier:) American farmers were opposed to DST because, regardless of what the clock said, their cows weren’t ready to be milked until later in the day during DST.
5. A resort in Madagascar created its own DST, which runs an hour ahead of the rest of the country, so the lemurs would “naturally join us in the Oasis garden… for the ‘5 O’clock tea.’”
Huh? Is that a joke? I could find nothing about lemurs joining folks in Madagascar for tea, although Madagascar serves as a safe preserve for lemurs.
6. Some ancient civilizations are known to have used practices similar to DST. Roman water clocks, for example, used different scales for different times of the year. –Britannica ProCon.org
Reasonable cases have been made enumerating the pros and cons for and against time change. Train and plane schedules can be problematic.
I am a creature of habit and do not change readily. I am not unique. Cicada rhythms are inherent in us humans and in our pets. For me it takes my rhythm an entire month to adjust to time change, so I prefer sticking with DST year round. Lighter later is better, but I can live with Eastern Standard Time as long as we stick to that time year round.
Over the last decade or two, eliminating time change has been an off-and-on topic.
It’s one of those subjects we yammer about and disagree over. Well, we agree something needs done about time change, but all the clamor seems like discussing the weather, pointless. Plus we’ve spent a lot of time arguing over the fate of time change.
On March 9, 2022, Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) proposed the Sunshine Protection Act. Finally, on March 15, 2022, the U.S. Senate passed the act to eliminate falling back. Yeah!
Now it must go to the U.S. House for approval and then on to get President Joe Biden’s signature.
So, do you have the time to calculate when the House will move on the Sunshine Protection Act?
You’ll need to estimate when the House will finally change its stall tactics on everything and move on anything, much less on time change.
Please, please, let’s stop the infuriating changing!
This just in:
Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.), who introduced the Sunshine Protection Act last year, filed a bill (last Wednesday) that would make daylight saving time permanent. So far, the bill, the Sunshine Protection Act of 2023 has bipartisan support in the Senate, and has been referred to the Committee on Commerce, Science, and Transportation.
“This ritual of changing time twice a year is stupid,” Rubio said in a statement Thursday morning. “Locking the clock has overwhelming bipartisan and popular support. This Congress, I hope that we can finally get this done.” -The Hill, March 2, 2023.
Warning, the old cliché, ”Hope springs eternal” is running out of time.
Confession: I nearly always succumb to puns. They are irresistible, so I’ll not point them out. If you find more than I am aware of, bravo!
