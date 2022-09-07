Isn’t the separation between our religious practices and our governing laws a given?
Isn’t it one of the most critical aspects of our democracy?
Our Founding Fathers were keenly aware of the dangers of mixing religion and governmental regulations.
The Founders didn’t have to look back too far to see how painful the Reformation of Europe had been. Martin Luther’s battle against that era’s established rule by the Catholic church and particularly Martin’s refusal to bow to Pope Leo X enraged the Pope and set the Reformation into motion.
Even though the Protestant faith was born from that tumultuous upheaval that consumed most of the 1500s, religious freedom was still in the distant future.
With the development of the Protestant churches, political rulers and princes were ceded the power to choose the faith for their subjects. Dictating religion gave the rulers – particularly the Protestant ones – greater power and prestige, so they tended to be ruthless and totally intolerant of people who practiced different religions.
Also, during the late 1400s through the early 1800s, the Spanish Inquisition’s brutal efforts to combat heresy in the Catholic church unleashed chaos, inflicted pain and resulted in untimely deaths.
In fact, our Founders had seen the results of blending religion and politics in our nation’s early, 1600 through 1700, settlements.
The Rev. John Winthrop, who served as Massachusetts’ first governor was viewed by some critics “...as a visionary utopian while others saw him as a social reactionary.” -The Britannica
While Winthrop did help Massachusetts establish a functioning, stable government, the dangers of extremism were evident. The Rev. Winthrop tended to slide into requiring strict obedience to the church.
So, our Founders, relying on their experiences, drawing from their wealth of wisdom, placed, as the core, and, yet, at the foremost, of the amendments to our nation’s Constitution, restraints on what Congress, the lawmaking body, could do. Congress cannot erase the division between government and religion.
Thus, the very first amendment dictates that “Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof; or abridging the freedom of speech, or of the press; or the right of the people peaceably to assemble, and to petition the Government for a redress of grievances.”
Immediately, at that moment, the First Amendment guaranteed freedom of speech.
Bingo! The bedrock for our democratic-republic was laid, in the First Amendment’s very first sentence.
Amazingly, we are a nation that has managed to remain self governing for more than 200 years. Granted we are, on a world scale, a relatively young country. Still, managing to hang on to a self-governance that works to secure freedom of religious expression for that long is rather impressive.
Oh, there have been some crises. The Civil War was probably the scariest moment. Sadly, we are still struggling with the racism that prompted that fight.
The early 1950s brought another frightening time, when Senator Joseph McCarthy targeted anybody and, at times, it felt as though he was after everybody, with his “Red Scare.” He kept busy accusing perfectly innocent folks of promoting Communism and of spying for the Soviet Union. According to the Senator, those people had to be investigated and severely punished. Ultimately, McCarthy’s accusations destroyed many folks’ careers thus exhibiting the destructive power of baseless accusations.
Still, for the most part, our nation has managed to maintain our Founding Fathers’ basic premises, particularly in regards to church and state. It is amazing that our freedom of religion is surviving the slings and arrows of free speech.
Thomas Jefferson, who often put the Founders’ perspective into words, offered insight into the First Amendment in the 1786 Virginia Statute for Religious Freedom:
Jefferson explained that: “… no man shall be compelled to frequent or support any religious worship, place, or ministry whatsoever, nor shall be enforced … in his body or goods, nor shall otherwise suffer on account of his religious opinions or belief; but that all men shall be free to profess, and by argument to maintain, their opinion in matters of religion, and that the same shall in no wise diminish, enlarge, or affect their civil capacities.” –T. Jefferson, 1786.
As an article in the January 16, 2018 edition of Time (magazine) aptly pointed out, “Unlike many places in the world, our government is not prohibited from referencing or accommodating religion, nor is the government compelled to scrub all religious references from the public square. Rather, the First Amendment ensures both that the government does not show preference to a certain religion and that the government does not take away an individual’s ability to exercise religion. In other words, the church should not rule over the state, and the state cannot rule over the church. Religion is too important to be a government program or a political pageant.”
In retrospect, our hats should be off to: John Adams, Thomas Jefferson, James Madison, Alexander Hamilton, James Monroe and Benjamin Franklin.
The Founders’ grasp of the necessity of a structure to ensure religious freedom and their further ability to create a lasting approach to our nation’s needs to have a viable approach toward protecting our rights to either worship or not to worship was not too shabby. However lately, it feels as though we are losing some of our stability.
I fret about the mixing of faith and politics. It appears, particularly, here in Pennsylvania, there are some politicians who are using their church ties to promote their candidacies. (Note: It is one thing to use the local church as a meeting place for communities. It is quite another to integrate that church into one’s campaign.)
It is especially egregious when a candidate uses the spade of religion to turn the earth, to seed his/her personal political careers. How faithful can we expect those candidates to be in honestly representing the voters who supported them?
Bringing God into the campaign to further themselves makes those candidates seem disingenuous.
I question their faithfulness to their professed religious beliefs.
After all, it was none other than Jesus who instructed his followers
“And when thou prayest, thou shall not be as the hypocrites are; for they love to pray standing in the synagogues and on the street corners to be seen by men.
“But thou, when thou prayest, enter into thy closet, and when thou hast shut thy door, pray to thy Father which is in secret; and thy Father which seeth in secret shall reward thee openly.” --Matthew 6:5-6.
We must not succumb to allowing the church to dictate to our government, whether that be at the local, federal or, as in this case, the state levels.
Yet, neither do we want to slide into allowing our governments to dictate the people’s faith.
That would breach the First Amendment!
That first line in the First Amendment secures, and should guarantee, all citizens’ rights to adhere to and to proclaim their faith. Also, it ensures any citizen’s right to disbelief and to express that disbelief.
However, when representing the government, officials are not at liberty to dictate religious beliefs.
Even so, we must be cautious that we do not use the separation of church and state as a way to quash conversation about beliefs that we are uncomfortable with. The freedom of worship is a tricky balance.
Before we vote on Nov. 8, we should observe and assess the politicians in case any candidates are flaunting their church ties and are falsely parading themselves as “good Christians” in a blatant effort to draw votes.
Doesn’t that behavior indicate that such candidates will sacrifice anything to gain power?
One could say that power is the only thing that such candidates are faithful to.
