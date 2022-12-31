Vanessa Pellechio Sanders
While Christmas was tough without my brother, Vinny there, I got a couple of gifts for family to keep his memory alive.
One special gift to remember him were two sets of stickers for family to take along adventures and remember him. I recited a short poem to explain the meaning behind it:
A sticker is simply an adhesive label or notice.
But here is what Vinny’s story showed us.
Wild at heart, his adventures do not have to end.
They can carry on through his family & friends.
Think of any of the places you go,
And his memories can continue to grow.
Place a sticker or two,
He’s going through the experience right there with you.
These special designs keep his legacy alive.
It tells the story of our loved one without the goodbyes.
I designed the stickers using Canva Pro and sent them through Stickermule, since they have a proofing process. I also turned one of his Bitmoji, a cartoon he created of himself, into a smaller sticker.
The other sticker said: “In Memory of Vincent Pellechio” with the dates: 1993-2022. It also included a quote from his Instagram post, “Stay true to yourself & stay hungry for more.” I couldn’t decide on one photo to use, so I added six smaller photos without the backgrounds. There is also a mountain and sunrise graphic in the background.
While it was a gift, I, of course, kept several for myself to use for my adventures. I’m always looking for special ways to remember him.
John Spangler
Regarding the recycling of worn-out Christmas lights, I wrote too soon. The big box store of Lowes, Hanover, claiming through its website chat that the stores offer recycling drop off near the entrance, turned out to be false hope.
The store staff had never heard of such a service. They offered to throw the strings away for me. I declined and set out to find a better alternative. So I withdraw the points I was ready to give the big box store.
The day this notebook appears in print is the 100th birthday of my late father, who died 20 years ago. He was a use it until its dead, use it all up, and waste nothing kind of person. I have a box he kept next to his work bench labeled for extra wire. He kept every bit of extra wire that got snipped in one task or another.
I began to value this box and its hand-written label after I read a poem by New England poet Donald Hall, reflecting on a box labelled “string too short to be saved.”
Of all the inherited characteristics I gained from my father, high on the list is the aversion to wasting material. And so I remain in search of a decent, functional alternative to throwing out mostly burned-out Christmas lights. Stay tuned.
Jeff Cook
That old Christmas song said it best, “There’s no place like home for the holidays.”
For most of my married life, Nancy and I have traveled to Connecticut for the yuletide season to visit our families. The schedule was a bit hectic but I suppose that’s the only way to visit with 60 Swedish relatives in just a few hours. When Uncle Eddie and Auntie Laura sold their house on the Connecticut River a few years ago, the traditions became more difficult to continue. This year we got to stay home. The bedlam came to us.
Our smallish house was filled with six adults, two children, a three-month old baby and a Boston Terrier. It was glorious.
Santa Claus arrived and Christmas morning was filled with the sound of tearing paper. Fortunately, there was nothing for me to put together. My three most dreaded words are “some assembly required.” I was overwhelmed with gifts, especially since the only items on my list were a silicone swim cap and some reading magnifiers. Chelsea filled those requests quite nicely. Chad got me a book about Jim Thorpe. Perhaps I will review it someday. Nancy got me a plethora of heartfelt presents, the largest of which is a basketball hoop — with adjustable rim in case I want to practice my signature 360-degree dunk.
When they all left this past Wednesday night, the silence was deafening. We were exhausted. The coffee maker, dishwasher, washer, dryer, water heater and oven had been in constant use. Nancy provided the service of a five-star hotel. I chipped in when I was able. Everyone had a wonderful time. There was very little drama and Owen and Aislinn got to get to know Cassian, their new cousin. Fenway was well-behaved as usual. We were sad to see them leave, but it gives a chance to contemplate the quiet stillness of the season — and get some rest.
Happy New Year to you all!!
Jim Hale
Even in a small newspaper, the opportunities for error are almost endless.
Think of how many words are on each page. Any one of them could be spelled incorrectly.
Think about how many facts there are on each page. Any one of them, from the location of a crash to the time of an event to the percentage of a tax increase, could be in error due to a misunderstanding or a typing slipup.
Think about how many different stories are in each issue, and how easy it would be to leave out an important one by accident or to cut a story off in the middle of a sentence.
Draw a box incorrectly on your screen, and a story could overlap an ad or vice-versa. One errant click, and some type could be the wrong size or font.
And a million other things could go wrong.
Nonetheless, almost miraculously, things are right in the vast majority of cases. And that’s despite the crazed haste involved in making deadline. We work at a pace that many might find mind-boggling. Still, no excuses: wrong is wrong.
But no matter how rare mistakes may be, they generally stick out like a sore thumb – except while you’re making them. It’s amazing how the eye can skip right over something that will soon be glaring and embarrassing.
Life is the same way, I guess. Often, we don’t recognize mistakes until they’re already made and it’s too late to undo them.
Forgiving yourself can be difficult, but as a new year begins, let’s resolve to think of the vast number of things each of us does right every day. And let’s incline toward forgiveness of faults that are all-too-human.
