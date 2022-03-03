As a child, she was a frequent and always welcome visitor around the firm. She used to play house under the large conference room table, when it wasn’t being used. In high school she worked there over summers. After college her grandfather insisted that she go to work for another engineering firm. He wanted her to have experience beyond the family firm to help build her self-confidence. After three years, she joined the family firm as a junior partner.
When her grandfather and then her dad retired, she was next in line. The day they took her to lunch to let her know that she would be moving up, her grandfather put the move in perspective, and left her with clear a perception of her readiness. “You and everyone else in this firm knows your next in line to take over. There’s no question about that. However, being next in line only means that a person is next in line; it doesn’t always mean they’re ready. In your case, everyone believes you’re ready!”
During her first year as president, she followed a steady-as-she-goes course. The firm had 40 employees, their financials were rock solid, and they were well positioned having captured a significant market share. As she began her second year, she invited The Boys, her nickname for her dad and her grandfather, to lunch. She shared her plan to reorganize the firm into two divisions—engineering and construction management. The Boys green-lighted her proposal, assured her of their support, and advised a cool and composed approach to the process.
When she first introduced the idea to her leadership team, the reaction was something less than warm. Not swayed from her belief that it was the right thing to do, she continued on, slowly at first, then with an increasing vigor. One of the central concerns was that the two divisions would vie for power and thus control of the firm. Under her plan, each division would have a distinct role. If they worked together their roles would be complimentary. If they didn’t, unhealthy competition was inevitable. There were concerns on the leadership team and throughout the firm that the latter might happen.
As the leadership team meetings continued, there was some polarization, and it seemed for a brief time that some camps were forming. A few of the junior leadership team members representing both the engineers and the construction managers began to meet informal between the regular team meetings. When the senior vice-presidents of both the construction managers and the engineers asked her about those informal meetings, she said, “That’s good. They’re processing, they’re working through, and we need to give them calm and patient time to do that. If they need us, they’ll let us know.” Through it all, she never lost her cool. The reorganization was a good idea, the time was right to move forward with it, and she was the one who had to lead the way. Panic and over-reacting were not part of her leadership DNA. Sangfroid clearly and demonstrably was.
There was one final meeting to be held with the leadership team, before the paperwork would be filed with the state to set the reorganization process in motion. When they entered the conference room, the long rectangular table was gone, and so were the hard wooden chairs that had surrounded it for more than 60 years. In their place was a large round table, with comfortable chairs that rocked. Everyone seemed to be waiting for her to take her seat. Getting the team’s attention she said, “There’s a spot at this table for each of you, and there will be moving forward. If you’d like to be part of the new firm, please take a seat. If that’s not what you feel is best for you, we’ll all understand if you choose the door instead of a chair.” After everyone was seated, she took the last seat.
She also had a rather large sign added under the name of the firm and the logo that appeared on both the front and back walls. That word was SANGFROID. At first no one noticed it, but during a mid-morning break, someone asked. She said, “It means composure, coolness under pressure, not over-reacting to difficult circumstances, and exerting a level of patience when clear heads must prevail. Folks, that’s what got us through the last year, and that’s what is going to move us forward. When you host meetings in this room and someone asks you what that word means, be prepared to tell them. And more importantly let’s always make it our business to demonstrate sangfroid as part of this firm’s personal and professional personality.
If your world could use a little more sangfroid, let it start with you!
