She began her career with a solid education that provided the hard skills of essential knowledge and nursing practices. For the next forty-eight years she stayed current, and that enabled her to be a good nurse. She and those she served were blessed that she also had a host of soft skills, social and emotional attributes such as compassion, patience, understanding, and empathy. Some people have a high level of emotional intelligence; she was emotionally brilliant, and that made her a great nurse! At age 70 she decided to retire.

Over her career, she had seen folks through some of the worst period in their lives. She cried with many and rejoiced with countless people and their families. She felt their pain, and she embraced their relief when all turned well. She listened to their anguish, and she reveled with them in their joy. As a result, she came to understand and appreciate the human condition on a very intimate level. She witnessed the highs and lows of life on a daily basis, and just as her hard skills were kept current by study, patient by patient her soft skills continually developed and were renewed. After she retired, she wasn’t done, not by a long shot. There was still work to be done.

Dr. Mike McGough is a retired York College professor who currently works as a leadership consultant.

