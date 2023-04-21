Secretary General of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP), Xi Jinping, has carefully, but not so secretly, set forth in motion a plan to prepare the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) for a successful invasion of Taiwan by 2027. Some U.S. intelligence experts believe that China will be fully capable and strategically positioned to begin war with Taiwan as early as 2025.
China’s latest aggressions toward Taiwan have not gone unnoticed. On Feb. 2, and again on Feb. 8, Chinese ships cut the submarine power cables to the island of Matsu leaving 14,000 residents without power, resulting in untold consequences. Within the last month, China has sent 25 planes and three war ships into Taiwanese air space and waters, respectfully. Undoubtedly, an invasion of Taiwan will drag the United States into conflict with China either as a direct confrontation, or into yet another proxy war similar to our involvement in the Ukraine.
Of course, there are dissenters who believe that war with China is indeed avoidable. In a March 31, interview with the publication Defense One, Gen. Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, stated “I don’t believe war is inevitable. I don’t think it’s imminent … and we will reduce the likelihood of war if we remain really, really strong.”
By now it should be abundantly clear to our leaders that China is diametrically opposed to the U.S., to our Constitution, and to our American way of life. Although we have not asked for war, war is indeed upon us, and while Gen. Milley is correct, he is missing the fundamental principle that “peace through strength” only works when you exuberate strength.
In an attempt to crystal ball the outcome of World War III, the U.S. military has been conducting a series of war games (simulations) with various situations and conditions against the usual suspected adversaries Russia, China, North Korea, and Iran. These war games began as far back as 2019.
Such scenarios include an invasion of an Eastern European country (perhaps the Ukraine) by Russia, and an invasion of Taiwan by China – both scenarios lead one to pause and to ponder whether life imitates art, or art imitates life, as we see both situations come to life before our very eyes. Overwhelmingly, the results of these war games are not favorable to the U.S. and allies. American Research and Development Corporation (RAND) Senior Defense Analyst David Ochmanek concluded that many lives were lost and much of our equipment was destroyed in these scenarios.
The prevailing doctrine of the United States military is to fight the next war from the perspective of the strategy that won the last battle of the last war, i.e. not taking into account the new technologies and tactics that an adversary will employ against us. The United States is in a precarious situation in terms of national security. Our adversaries have threatened “unrestricted warfare” and will hit us from multiple avenues. It’s possible, considering the many disasters in recent history (train derailments, fires, cyber-attacks, violations of American airspace etc.) that have occurred across the U.S, that limited pre-war actions have already begun.
Addressing the comments that accompanied the disastrous results of the war games, in which considerable casualties to both equipment and lives occurred, it must be noted that the most significant threat to the warfighter’s highly sensitive and electrically dependent equipment, as well as to our critical infrastructure, is an electromagnetic pulse (EMP). Similarly, cyber-attacks can cause disruption, disinformation, damage, and chaos on the battlefield. If you were to take the electronic capabilities away (either because of damage or from distrust) from an entire attacking or defending force, the consequences would be brutal. Virtually everything is dependent on electricity, transportation, communications, refrigeration, water and sewage systems, everything modern societies have a hard time living without.
The government must first and foremost recognize the vulnerabilities of and take the necessary precautions to harden the electric grid from cyber, physical/kinetic and high-altitude nuclear electromagnetic pulse, before our enemies exploit what is considered to be America’s Achilles heel. The Congressional EMP Commission reported in 2008 that if the U.S. was attacked with a nuclear EMP (e.g., approximately 300 miles over Kansas City), the entire continental U.S., southern Canada and northern Mexico would be “blacked out” for months, potentially as long as four to 10 years according to a study by the National Academy of Sciences. Electricity is the “lifeblood” of our civilization, and without it, life would be difficult, if not unbearable. Within a year, close to 90% of the population could die as a result.
War with China will spell disaster if the United States and our leaders do not take the necessary precautions to harden our equipment and electric grid against the mounting threats our adversaries have publicly sworn against us.
Perhaps they have not done so due to wishful thinking, or a place of pride, or perhaps they are simply not capable of grasping the situation we now find ourselves in. Regardless of the severity, our leaders have an obligation to provide for the common defense and general welfare of this great Nation. Our leaders must start devoting the resources necessary to ensure the continuity of the American way of life and prevent the possible catastrophe the lies before us.
Trevor Taylor represents Adams County to the Pennsylvania Republican State Committee, and is the chair and founder of Adams County Young Republicans. Professionally, Taylor works in the field of national security. Trevor may be reached at trevortaylorstatecommittee@gmail.com. Follow him on Facebook.com/TeamTaylorForPA. Trevor is a co-author in the last book by Dr. Peter Vincent Pry “Catastrophe Now: American’s Last Chance to Prevent an EMP Disaster,” available now on Amazon (currently #1 “New Release” in the National and International Security and the Electrical and Electronics categories).
