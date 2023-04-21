Secretary General of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP), Xi Jinping, has carefully, but not so secretly, set forth in motion a plan to prepare the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) for a successful invasion of Taiwan by 2027. Some U.S. intelligence experts believe that China will be fully capable and strategically positioned to begin war with Taiwan as early as 2025.

China’s latest aggressions toward Taiwan have not gone unnoticed. On Feb. 2, and again on Feb. 8, Chinese ships cut the submarine power cables to the island of Matsu leaving 14,000 residents without power, resulting in untold consequences. Within the last month, China has sent 25 planes and three war ships into Taiwanese air space and waters, respectfully. Undoubtedly, an invasion of Taiwan will drag the United States into conflict with China either as a direct confrontation, or into yet another proxy war similar to our involvement in the Ukraine.

Trevor Taylor represents Adams County to the Pennsylvania Republican State Committee, and is the chair and founder of Adams County Young Republicans. Professionally, Taylor works in the field of national security. Trevor may be reached at trevortaylorstatecommittee@gmail.com. Follow him on Facebook.com/TeamTaylorForPA. Trevor is a co-author in the last book by Dr. Peter Vincent Pry “Catastrophe Now: American’s Last Chance to Prevent an EMP Disaster,” available now on Amazon (currently #1 “New Release” in the National and International Security and the Electrical and Electronics categories).

