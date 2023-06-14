Another shoe has dropped in the Biden administration’s self-induced border crisis that’s ravaging the nation. The latest affront to common sense and national security is exceptionally galling.

The Department of Homeland Security’s Immigration and Customs Enforcement unit released data which revealed that from January 1, 2023, through the second week in May, more than 2,300 illegal alien convicted criminals have been released into the U.S. interior, along with more than 2,850 illegal aliens with pending criminal charges.

Copyright 2023 Joe Guzzardi, distributed by Cagle Cartoons newspaper syndicate. Joe Guzzardi is a Project for Immigration Reform analyst who has written about immigration for more than 30 years. Contact him at jguzzardi@pfirdc.org.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.